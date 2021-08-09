Analysis of DRR inclusion in national climate change commitments

Benin, Ethiopia, Fiji, Guyana, Kiribati, Malawi, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Uganda

The purpose of this study was to review selected National Adaptation Plans (NAPs)/Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and contributing documents to better understand how disaster risk management is approached in climate change documents, and if systemic risk issues where impacts cascade across sectors are considered.

As such, the study has assessed the level of integration of climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction across six critical aspects (institutions, policies, operations, data management, knowledge management, and finance) in ten selected countries as case studies: Benin, Ethiopia, Fiji, Guyana, Kiribati, Malawi, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sudan, Sri Lanka, and Uganda.

There is a significant integration of DRR into NAPs and NDCs of most of the countries. All the countries used various datasets and models while developing NAP and NDCs. However, only a few countries have conducted a detailed vulnerability or risk assessment. Based on this analysis, a set of practical recommendations are provided as an entry level for integrating climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction measures.