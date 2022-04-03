Analysis of the Draft Political Declaration on the Use of Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas

Human Rights Watch and Harvard Law School’s International Human Rights Clinic welcome Ireland’s March 2022 draft of a political declaration to strengthen the protection of civilians from the harm caused by the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. We recognize the efforts to incorporate feedback on the January 2021 draft, including from civil society.[1] We also appreciate Ireland’s continued dedication to the declaration drafting process, particularly under the difficult circumstances posed by the global pandemic.

The draft has been improved in several significant ways and will be a good basis for discussions in April 2022. To be the most effective tool for protecting civilians from the use of explosive weapons in populated areas, however, the declaration should be strengthened as follows before the final text is adopted.

First, the declaration should further refine its description of the humanitarian consequences of the use of explosive weapons in populated areas. For example, the March 2022 draft made some important improvements that should be maintained, including the removal of the qualifier “can” in several paragraphs that referred to well-documented patterns of harm. There are other places where the word “can” should be deleted, however. In addition, the March 2022 declaration appropriately deleted the phrase “wide area effects” where it was extraneous, but the phrase is necessary for the core commitment in Paragraph 3.3. The preamble should, therefore, add a paragraph on wide area effects recognizing that they exacerbate the harm caused by the use of explosive weapons in populated areas and explaining that they occur when weapons have a large blast or fragmentation radius, are inaccurate, or deliver multiple munitions at once.

Second, the declaration should strengthen its measures to prevent the humanitarian consequences of the use of explosive weapons. Most importantly, Paragraph 3.3 should commit states to “avoid” the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects in populated areas. “Avoid” should replace the weaker verbs “restrict or refrain from” and create a presumption against use of the weapons in populated areas. In addition, the phrase “wide area effects” should be reinserted to keep the focus of this commitment on the most harmful explosive weapons.

Third, the declaration should improve its data collection and sharing provisions to bolster its preventive goals. Data collection and sharing serve the humanitarian ends of this declaration by providing a clearer understanding of the humanitarian consequences of the use of explosive weapons in populated areas, which can in turn influence state policy and practice. To maximize the effectiveness of such measures, the declaration should ensure the data encompasses the range of civilian impacts, including deaths, injuries, and harm to civilian objects, as well as specifics on the operational use of explosive weapons in populated areas, including the types and numbers of weapons used, the locations and intended targets, and the circumstances of use. Caveats to the commitment, such as “where feasible,” should be removed.

Finally, the declaration should strengthen its measures to address the harm that the use of explosive weapons in populated areas has already caused. While the most recent commitment on victim assistance is much improved, Paragraph 4.4 should be further strengthened with the addition of a list of types of assistance that states should provide. In addition, an operative commitment to provide safe, rapid, and unimpeded access for principled humanitarian relief, a version of which appeared in the March 2020 draft, should be reinserted.

The commentary below elaborates on our recommendations and changes that could advance the declaration’s humanitarian objectives. It discusses several cross-cutting issues and then analyzes the draft declaration paragraph-by-paragraph. Wherever we offer suggestions for amending the text, our proposed changes are indicated in italics.