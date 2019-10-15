Analysis of the capacity of the wash sector: Summary of initial findings and recommendations - June 2019

François Grünewald, Richard Luff, Elisa Dehove, Samantha Brangeon

IS THERE A WASH CAPACITY GAP?

Unless there is adequate provision of safe drinking water and good sanitation, populations affected by conflict or disaster will suffer significantly. The WASH sector is still struggling to do the basics: providing clean water and sanitation in contexts of mass displacement or when people do not have access to WASH services. It is not in a position to meet the many challenges ahead. With the connection between WASH, accelerated urbanisation, new epidemic dynamics, climate change, accelerated demographic pressure and technological risk, people will have to pay a high price if WASH responses are insufficient. The concept of “Survival WASH” is based on this analysis.

This study is based on more than 160 interviews (1/4 at HQ level, ¾ in the field), more than 100 reports, articles and evaluations, 6 case studies (Yemen, Mali, DRC, South Sudan, Myanmar, CAR) and a web-based survey. The following initial findings, conclusions and recommendations have been prepared for discussion and further refinement. If several factors affect emergency response overall (insecurity, difficult logistics and unbalanced funding, bureaucracy and staff, etc.), these common weaknesses on the WASH sector can have a significant impact on affected populations in view of the centrality of WASH for basic survival and public health. Several findings are however specific to the WASH sector and require a dedicated approach.