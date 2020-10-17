World

Analysis and Evidence Strategy 2019–2022 – Better Data, Stronger Analysis, Smarter Decisions

Format
Manual and Guideline
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) supports the economic security of individuals, households and communities affected by armed conflict; it does so by helping them to cover their essential needs and/or maintain or restore their livelihoods in a sustainable manner. Its Economic Security Unit (EcoSec) closely engages populations affected. The Analysis & Evidence Strategy 2019–2022 seeks to set out the principles that guide Analysis & Evidence work and to define its place within the organization and, more broadly, within the humanitarian sector.

Related Content