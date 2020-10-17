Analysis and Evidence Strategy 2019–2022 – Better Data, Stronger Analysis, Smarter Decisions

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) supports the economic security of individuals, households and communities affected by armed conflict; it does so by helping them to cover their essential needs and/or maintain or restore their livelihoods in a sustainable manner. Its Economic Security Unit (EcoSec) closely engages populations affected. The Analysis & Evidence Strategy 2019–2022 seeks to set out the principles that guide Analysis & Evidence work and to define its place within the organization and, more broadly, within the humanitarian sector.