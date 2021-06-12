Amplifying voices for the Protection of Civilians: Improving standards and accountability of PoC and military operations, Annual Report 2020

PAX PoC Program annual report 2020

The following report reflects upon the annual reporting period from January-December 2020 for PAX’s Protection of Civilians (PoC) Program: "Amplifying Voices for the Protection of Civilians: Improving standards and accountability of PoC and military operations." The ambitious multi-year initiative was developed by PAX in close consultation with our strategic partners within the Department of Stabilization and Humanitarian Aid (DSH) at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), and began in late 2019. The PoC Program is designed to enable national and international PoC actors to develop and implement security interventions that are more inclusive, civilian-focused and relevant to local protection needs. It is also central to our purpose to help civilians hold these PoC actors accountable for fulfilling their responsibilities to ensure adequate human security. The ultimate objective of the PoC Program is that to civilians living in conflict are safer and are able to live their lives free from fear.

The 2020 Annual Report is divided into three components:

Program-level summary report detailing the main developments and results from 2020 Four project-level reports providing more details about the different components of the program: Human Security Survey (HSS): Iraq Human Security Survey (HSS): South Sudan Engaging International Actors on PoC (EIA) Protection in Practice (PiP) Annexes (including the Results Framework, full overview of monitoring data, and PAX organogram)