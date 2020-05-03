Amplifying voices for the Protection of Civilians: Improving standards and accountability of PoC and military operations, Annual Report 2019

I. SUMMARY OF PROGRESS

1. Program Overview

This report reflects upon the first reporting period for the program, “Amplifying voices for the Protection of Civilians: Improving standards and accountability of PoC and military operations" (DSH-4000002936) initiated in September 2019. This marked the beginning of a new partnership between the Department of Stabilization & Humanitarian Aid (DSH) and PAX’s Protection of Civilians (PoC) team that will continue through 2023. This is an ambitious multi-year initiative aimed at improving the status of protection for people living in conflict-affected areas through inclusive approaches. This program seeks to motivate and enable policy makers, peacekeepers, and politicians to tailor their strategies so as to reflect the needs of the diversity of people they aim to protect. At its core, this program is rooted in the principle that expanding the voice and representation of civilians on the protection issues that affect them every day is necessary for improving security policies and how they are implemented, as well as for holding security providers and other authorities accountable for meeting their protection obligations. The overall desired impact of the program is that targeted interventions become more inclusive, civilian-focused, and relevant to local protection needs.

The program has four core projects:

• Engaging International Actors on PoC (EIA): This project connects international PoC actors constructively with the needs and capacities of civilians in conflict. The main project activities consist of advocating for the inclusion of civilian perspectives in protection-focused training and policies, and convening civilian and military experts in pragmatic discussions of how to operationalize PoC best practices. EIA aims to engage practically with key stakeholders like the UN, NATO, troop- and police-contributing countries (T/PCCs), and field missions to improve transparency, accountability, and effective practices in PoC. A specific key component of the project (implemented with The Stimson Center) is aimed at supporting NATO as it implements its first PoC policy and action plan. EIA is a new initiative under this program, though is informed by earlier PAX initiatives.

• Human Security Survey – Iraq (HSS-IQ) and Human Security Survey – South Sudan (HSS-SS): The HSS is a flagship research and community engagement methodology developed and implemented by PAX in close coordination with its local partners in Iraq and South Sudan.1 The recurrent research cycles, complemented by local community dialogues provide valuable insights into the nature and scope of protection issues facing civilians. The methodology and our implementing teams are built to be as inclusive and gender-sensitive as possible. At the international level, the HSS provides a means of influencing the policymaking efforts of diplomats and troop contributors active in these environments by providing valuable first-hand information about the realities facing conflict-affected populations. The ultimate purpose of the HSS is to enable civilians in conflict to improve their human security situation through constructive engagement with both national and international security actors. The HSS is a continuing initiative that is capitalizing on the new PoC program to deepen and expand PAX’s efforts in Iraq and South Sudan as well as internationally.

• Protection in Practice (PiP): This project works with military missions to better protect civilians and mitigate civilian harm through contributing to PoC-focused training, policy, and doctrine. PAX will collaborate with partner organizations and independent researchers to help missions become better equipped, make more informed decisions, improve transparency and accountability, and improve evaluative processes. More specifically, PiP seeks to enable targeted military missions to implement data-driven decision-making, improve civilian harm tracking procedures, and engage in comprehensive assessments of PoC effectiveness. PiP is a new initiative under this program, though is informed by earlier PAX initiatives.