09 May 2019

Amnesty International: Human Rights Education 2018

Report
from Amnesty International
Published on 08 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.78 MB)

INTRODUCTION

Amnesty International works with and through its worldwide network to inspire and equip people to get active for human rights. Every year, the Human Rights Education (HRE) team at the global level at Amnesty International works with its colleagues to report on the achievements of Human Rights Education around the globe. This year, the report reveals a diverse range of impact within HRE activities –

A young human rights defender from Egypt that participated in the Freedom of Expression Lab of the Amnesty Human Rights Academy in Beirut tells me afterwards that the network she has gained in this learning space is crucial for her to navigate in a challenging environment for human rights work. Colleagues from Moldova, Ukraine and Peru report that through the integration of human rights education into the national curricula, Amnesty student groups have been reported across the country, allowing students to solve various problems and improve their school lives; while students from Bermuda to Kenya told Amnesty that they feel more safe in their school environment due to the implementation of a human rights friendly school approach.

These are just a few examples of successes in 2018. This report provides an overview from 61 Amnesty entities and shows the impact of 181 HRE projects that have engaged more than one million people through a variety of initiatives with diverse approaches. In 2018, we reached people in more than 160 countries to take action for positive human rights change.

Best,

Barbara Weber
Global Director,
Human Rights Education
Amnesty International

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.