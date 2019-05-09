Amnesty International: Human Rights Education 2018

INTRODUCTION

Amnesty International works with and through its worldwide network to inspire and equip people to get active for human rights. Every year, the Human Rights Education (HRE) team at the global level at Amnesty International works with its colleagues to report on the achievements of Human Rights Education around the globe. This year, the report reveals a diverse range of impact within HRE activities –

A young human rights defender from Egypt that participated in the Freedom of Expression Lab of the Amnesty Human Rights Academy in Beirut tells me afterwards that the network she has gained in this learning space is crucial for her to navigate in a challenging environment for human rights work. Colleagues from Moldova, Ukraine and Peru report that through the integration of human rights education into the national curricula, Amnesty student groups have been reported across the country, allowing students to solve various problems and improve their school lives; while students from Bermuda to Kenya told Amnesty that they feel more safe in their school environment due to the implementation of a human rights friendly school approach.

These are just a few examples of successes in 2018. This report provides an overview from 61 Amnesty entities and shows the impact of 181 HRE projects that have engaged more than one million people through a variety of initiatives with diverse approaches. In 2018, we reached people in more than 160 countries to take action for positive human rights change.

Best,

Barbara Weber

Global Director,

Human Rights Education

Amnesty International