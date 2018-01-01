01 Jan 2018

Amid Deepening Conflicts, Emerging Dangers, Secretary-General Warns Only Unity Among Leaders Can Make World More Safe, Secure

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message, “An Alert for the World”, issued today:

Dear friends around the world, happy New Year.

When I took office one year ago, I appealed for 2017 to be a year for peace. Unfortunately — in fundamental ways, the world has gone in reverse.

On New Year’s Day 2018, I am not issuing an appeal. I am issuing an alert — a red alert for our world. Conflicts have deepened and new dangers have emerged.

Global anxieties about nuclear weapons are the highest since the cold war. Climate change is moving faster than we are. Inequalities are growing. We see horrific violations of human rights. Nationalism and xenophobia are on the rise.

As we begin 2018, I call for unity. I truly believe we can make our world more safe and secure. We can settle conflicts, overcome hatred and defend shared values. But we can only do that together.

I urge leaders everywhere to make this New Year’s resolution: Narrow the gaps. Bridge the divides. Rebuild trust by bringing people together around common goals. Unity is the path. Our future depends on it.

I wish you peace and health in 2018. Thank you. Shokran. Xie Xie. Merci. Spasiba. Gracias. Obrigado.

