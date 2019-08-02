ALNAP Annual Report 2018-2019

Message from the Chair

As you will see from the content of this Annual Report, 2018–2019 has been an exceptionally eventful, challenging and rewarding year for ALNAP. Alongside ongoing activities and exchanges with individual Members, this year saw extensive engagement with the Membership on two major areas of work: launching The State of the Humanitarian System report for 2018 (SOHS); and developing our five-year strategy for 2019–2024.

The main findings from the SOHS provided an indepth reflection of some of the major challenges faced by the humanitarian community. The overarching picture was of a growing gap between the rapid rate of change in the external world and the much slower rate at which the humanitarian system is adapting to meet these changes. We are seeing a slowdown in funding and as humanitarian needs grow the shortfall between requirements and financial contributions is likely to widen.

In 2018–2019 we engaged closely with the Membership to discuss these issues and thanks go to our Members who have organised launches around the world, drawing from the report to design events according to local priorities and challenges to ensure contextually relevant discussions. It is a testament to the energy and commitment of the Network that these events have amounted to the most extensive launch programme in the lifespan of The State of the Humanitarian System series. It is particularly satisfying to note how the report has influenced reflection and policy development among several of our high-level Members, including governments.

The report is now universally seen as the go-to resource for understanding global humanitarian performance.

In developing our new strategy, the Secretariat reviewed and built upon past ALNAP strategies to ensure the network continues to positively influence developments in the humanitarian sector. It has been heartening to receive so much appreciation from our Members, who have expressed a shared view that ALNAP has become an integral part of the humanitarian architecture and one that has set a ’gold standard’ for highquality research.

Of course, every organisation should be keen to improve and ALNAP is no exception. The feedback we have received through consultation with the Membership has been extremely constructive in this respect – we know that greater value can come from growing and revitalising our network function and from finding ways to improve engagement across the Membership.

These aims will be at the forefront of our thinking when we finalise and present the 2019– 2024 Strategy to Members at our upcoming Annual Meeting in Berlin in October 2019. Thanks to a thorough consultation process, we are confident that Members appreciate our simple rules approach to strategy, which defines the content, scope and resourcing for our activities.

Finally, I would like to express my sincere appreciation for all the work of our Members and the Secretariat in their efforts to promote and implement learning to improve the performance of the humanitarian system. ALNAP’s achievements throughout 2018– 2019 are a great credit to all – from the two highlights described above, to our hugely successful skills-building days, our Making it Count study on progress in the Agenda for Humanity launched as part of the annual Global Humanitarian Policy Forum, and our ALNAP Guide on Evaluation of Protection in Humanitarian Action. I look forward to another productive year ahead.

Johan Schaar ALNAP Chair