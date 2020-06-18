Almost 80 million forcibly displaced according to UNHCR- Oxfam reaction

UNHCR’s annual Global Trends report was published today showing the number of forcibly displaced people in the world has increased to reach nearly 80 million. Responding to the report, Fionna Smyth, Oxfam’s Head of Humanitarian Campaigns said:

“It’s deeply concerning that the number of forcibly displaced people has increased for the tenth year in a row to yet another record level. In addition to the violence, persecution, and hardship that these people are fleeing, many are now also facing the threat of the global coronavirus pandemic in overcrowded camps without enough clean water or health facilities.

“Many are also stranded at shut borders or denied asylum because of the pandemic. It’s important that measures to curb the spread of the disease don’t make it harder for people who need to flee their homes.

“With the vast majority of the world’s refugees in developing countries, often struggling themselves with hunger and weak infrastructure, it’s time the international community stepped up to fully fund the UN’s coronavirus response plan. None of us are safe until all of us are safe.”

