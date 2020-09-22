Alliance for Empowering Partnership joins the Grand Bargain

Following a successful application, the Alliance for Empowering Partnership (A4EP) is the newest, 63rd Signatory to the Grand Bargain.

The Grand Bargain now includes 63 Signatories (25 states, 11 UN Agencies, 5 inter-governmental organizations and Red Cross/Red Crescent Movements and 22 NGOs) which represent around 84% of all donor humanitarian contributions donated in 2019 and 69% of aid received by agencies.

Please find A4EP's statement below:

"The vision of Alliance for Empowering Partnership is a world where sustainable, independent and accountable local organisations, promoting a society based on democratic principles, equality and social justice, and particularly in aid-recipient countries, are leading voices and play a leading role in relief and humanitarian assistance.

Our mission is to create an active and effective network of independent and locally grown organisations and global activists. We provide a platform for promoting South–South and trilateral cooperation through information dissemination, sharing experiences, evidence, good practice and learning. We share information about our initiatives and advocacy strategies in our own countries, where possible, contribute to on-going research and debates, and develop consulted and commonly agreed positions and advocacy strategies around the global agenda of ‘localisation’ ‘participation revolution’ and ‘transparency’.

Principles of equity, justice and agency are at the heart of our actions. Since its inception in 2018, A4EP has been trying to make global and country level discussions more meaningful with inclusion of local voices, acknowledging actions of invisible local actors on extreme margins, and providing them adequate information and a platform to share their views and concerns.

A4EP is pleased to join the Grand Bargain as signatory at a critical juncture of time, when its future is being discussed. We consider it a huge opportunity to continue providing inputs to the dialogue for shaping a better future of the process which will ensure meaningful outcomes of the commitments for the affected populations.

We will work with others to bring wider and more inclusive representation and voice and propositions from the global south to create equity and balance in the future GB processes and bridge the gap between local and global. We will work with other signatories to contribute to meaningful change by helping to contextualise and disseminate the commitments at country level and make humanitarian operations more cost effective in the longer term and more accountable to the people affected by crisis."

The sign-up process to the Grand Bargain is now closed until the Annual Meeting 2021.