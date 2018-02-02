All children should go to school: The Danish government increases its contribution to global education

The planned contribution is announced today in connection with GPE’s conference in Senegal. A Danish priority in the support for GPE is a special focus on marginalized groups and children.

Minister for Development Cooperation Ulla Tørnæs says: "Education is one of the most important factors when it comes to strengthening girls and women's rights and self-determination. The same goes for children who grow up as refugees and in crises. When they gain access to education, we give them the opportunity for a better life in the future. Global Partnership for Education carries out an enormously important piece of work, and therefore I increase our contribution".

Background

GPE works to ensure equal access to education for all of the world's children and young people by the end of 2030.

Global Partnership for Education is Denmark's primary global partner in education. Denmark has supported with around 2.3 billion throughout the last 10 years.

In the Danish Finance Act of 2018, support for the Global Partnership for Education was expected to rise from 200 million to DKK 250 million DKK annually until 2021.

Minister of Development Cooperation, Ulla Tørnæs now increases the Danish contribution by additional 50 million DKK per annum up to and including 2021, with the total Danish contribution, thus, becoming 300 million DKK per year. The total Danish contribution will therefore amount to 1.2 billion DDK assuming the Danish parliament’s approval of the annual Finance Act.

