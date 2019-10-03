Alexander Schallenberg: "It is unacceptable that over 90% of the victims of armed conflict are civilians"

The Foreign Minister opens Vienna conference "Protecting Civilians in Urban Warfare"

On 1 October 2019, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, together with the United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, and the Vice-President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Gilles Carbonnier, met in Vienna to open the international conference on the protection of civilians in densely populated areas.

"This conference is not a matter of academic debates on international law, but that it is about preventing human suffering.

explained Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

In his opening speech, the Foreign Minister underlined the international community’s responsibility towards the civilian victims of modern warfare, who are increasingly being found in densely populated areas.

"It is unacceptable that over 90% of the victims of armed conflict are civilians. The international community has an obligation to act. A political delaration is decisive for this matter.

explained the Foreign Minister.

The Foreign Minister also referred to the destruction of urban infrastructure as a direct consequence of warfare in densely populated areas. For example, 77% of the Syrian refugees surveyed stated that destroyed infrastructure was the primary reason for leaving their homes.

"The international community must commit itself to respecting and enforcing international humanitarian law on all levels.

said Alexander Schallenberg.

During the two-day conference, representatives of more than 100 states, international organisations and civil society as well as affected people were discussing concrete measures for the protection of the civilian population as well as on the elaboration of a possible political declaration within the framework of the United Nations.

