Executive Summary
Alert 2022! Report on conflicts, human rights and peacebuilding is an annual report analyzing the state of the world in terms of conflict and peacebuilding based on three main axes: armed conflict, tensions, gender and peace and security. The analysis of the most relevant events in 2021 and the nature, causes, dynamics, actors and consequences of the main scenarios of armed conflict and social and political tension around the world allows for a regional comparative vision and also allows identifying global trends and elements of risk and preventive warnings for the future. Furthermore, the report also identifies peacebuilding opportunities or opportunities to scale down, prevent or resolve conflicts.
In both cases, one of the main objectives in this report is to make available all of the information, analyses and identification of warning factors and peace opportunities for decision-makers, those intervening for the peaceful resolution to conflicts, or those giving a greater political, media or academic visibility to the many situations of political and social violence in the world.
As for the methodology, the contents of this report mainly draw on a qualitative analysis of studies and information made available by many sources –the United Nations, international organizations, research centres, communication media or NGOs, among others– as well as on field research in conflict-affected countries.
Some of the most relevant conclusions and information in the Alert 2022! report are listed below:
32 armed conflicts were reported in 2021, a slight decrease compared to the previous year. Most of the conflicts occurred in Africa (15), followed by Asia (nine), the Middle East (five), Europe (two) and America (one).
For the first time in a decade, high-intensity armed conflicts accounted for more than half (53%) of all cases worldwide.
The 17 cases of serious armed conflict in 2021 were: Cameroon (Ambazonia/Northwest and Southwest), Ethiopia (Tigray), Mali, Mozambique (north), the Lake Chad Region (Boko Haram), the Western Sahel Region, the CAR, the DRC (east), the DRC (east-ADF), Somalia, Sudan (Darfur), South Sudan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.
Almost half the armed conflicts in 2021 took place in Africa, with a total of 15 (47%).
In the second year of the pandemic, characterised by the gradual easing of mobility restrictions, it became clear that little attention had been paid to the UN Secretary-General’s call in March 2020 to establish a global ceasefire to concentrate efforts to respond to the coronavirus.
During the year, the impacts of clashes between armed actors and the indiscriminate and deliberate use of violence against civilians were amplified due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the confluence with other crises, such as the climate emergency, which further aggravated the precariousness and lack of protection of many populations affected by armed conflicts.
There was a significant number of civilian victims in 2021, which increased in many armed conflicts. Attacks and threats against medical staff continued in 2021, as well as attacks against hospital infrastructure, practices that are considered to violate international humanitarian law.
The use of sexual and gender-based violence against civilians by state and non-state armed actors, and especially against women and girls, continued to be reported in 2021.
According to UNHCR data, by the end of 2020, there were 82.4 million forcibly displaced people worldwide, more than double the number a decade ago.
During 2021, 98 socio-political crises were identified around the world, three more than in 2020, confirming the upward trend in the number of socio-political crises that has been recorded in recent years.
Africa was once again the region with the greatest number of socio-political crises (40), followed by Asia (24), the Americas (12) and Europe and the Middle East (11 each).
In 2021, the socio-political crises of high intensity were Chad, Ethiopia, Ethiopia (Oromia), Guinea,
Kenya, Mali, Morocco-Western Sahara, Nigeria, Nigeria (Biafra), Sudan, Colombia, Haiti, Mexico, Venezuela, India-China, India-Pakistan, ArmeniaAzerbaijan (Nagorno-Karabakh), Iran-USA, Israel and Israel-Syria-Lebanon.
72% of the socio-political crises were linked to opposition to the internal or international policies or certain governments or to the political, social or ideological system of the State as a whole; 41% to demands for self-government and/or identity; and 31% to disputes for control of territories and/or resources.
18 of the 32 armed conflicts that took place throughout 2021 occurred in countries where there were serious gender inequalities, with medium, high or very high levels of discrimination.
Seventy-two million children living in situations of conflict faced a serious risk of sexual violence, according to Save the Children.
In 2021, the number of allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse in United Nations peace operations and special political missions increased. In 2021, 20 countries that were involved in peace negotiations and peace processes had a National Action Plan on women, peace and security, which was supposed to promote women’s participation in these processes.
Alert 2022! identifies five opportunities for peace in Chad, between India and Pakistan, in Venezuela, between Turkey and Armenia, and regarding the the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
The report highlights six risk scenarios regarding several coups d’ etat in Africa, as well as in relation to DRC-Ugada, Myanmar, Indonesia (Sulawesi), Bosnia and Herzegovina and Palestine.