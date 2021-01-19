AKADEMIYA2063 and CORAF to Provide Data and Analysis in Support of Africa’s Agriculture and Food Security Agenda

Kigali, Rwanda, January 11, 2021 –Two of Africa’s leading research organizations have signed a new collaboration agreement to provide evidence-based agricultural research to countries in West and Central Africa. In a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between AKADEMIYA2063 and CORAF, both parties also agreed to strengthen the capacities of countries in the region to effectively implement the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

Under the agreement, AKADEMIYA2063 and CORAF will work together to generate data and analysis needed to guide agricultural research and innovation in West and Central Africa. In particular, the two institutions will use technology simulations and economic modeling techniques and leverage emerging digital approaches and artificial intelligence in their effort to provide data and evidence-based analysis. These joint efforts will help to improve agricultural productivity and market access and enhance the sustainability and resilience of agri-food systems in the subregion.

“There has never been more urgency to feed the people of West and Central Africa. Doing so requires more than just keeping our traditional food production models. It requires development and deployment of cutting-edge innovations that are supported by rigorous analytical work and evidence, both upstream and downstream. That's what we hope to achieve with this partnership," said Dr. Abdou Tenkouano, Executive Director of CORAF. The MOU will enable CORAF and AKADEMIYA2063 to jointly strengthen the capacities of national agricultural research systems and assess the impact of agricultural research programs in the subregion to enhance future research agendas.

“AKADEMIYA2063 is very pleased to sign this MOU with CORAF, a leader in advancing agricultural productivity in West and Central Africa,” said Dr. Ousmane Badiane, Executive Chairperson for AKADEMIYA2063. CORAF and AKADEMIYA2063 have similar goals and values for improving agricultural growth, competitiveness, and markets. “This MOU will enable us to work together to provide data and analytics to countries in the subregion in their quest to achieve inclusive and sustainable economic growth, food security, and prosperity,” added Dr. Badiane. The MOU will also make it easier for scientists from AKADEMIYA2063 and CORAF to exchange on research efforts, conduct joint capacity strengthening activities, and work collaboratively to develop joint research proposals and projects for implementation.

About AKADEMIYA2063: AKADEMIYA2063 is an Africa-based non-profit organization with headquarters in Kigali, Rwanda, and a regional office in Dakar, Senegal. AKADEMIYA2063’s mission is to provide data, policy analysis, and capacity-strengthening support to enable the AU Member States to achieve economic transformation and shared prosperity. More broadly, AKADEMIYA2063 leverages science, generates knowledge, and strengthens capacities to help advance the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

AKADEMIYA2063 is home to three longstanding Africawide programs—(1) the Regional Strategic Analysis and Knowledge Support System (ReSAKSS), (2) the African Growth and Development Policy (AGRODEP) Modeling Consortium, and (3) the Malabo Montpellier Panel (MaMo Panel)—that provide data and analysis in support of the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP). For more information, please visit: www.akademiya2063.org

About CORAF: CORAF, a sub-regional organization consisting of the national agricultural research systems of twenty-three countries in West and Central Africa, is mandated to coordinate the implementation of the sub-regional agricultural research policies as defined by the governments. Created in 1987 with its Executive Secretariat in Dakar, Senegal, the primary objective of CORAF is to improve livelihoods in West and Central Africa through sustainable increases in agricultural production and productivity and promote competitiveness and markets. For more information, please visit: http://www.coraf.org/