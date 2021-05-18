Aid Workers Kidnapped 2020

SUMMARY

Monitoring by Insecurity Insight identified 66 kidnapping incidents involving 160 aid workers in 15 countries between January and December 2020.

Reported incidents peaked in June, when 30 aid workers were kidnapped in Mali (10), Niger (10), Nigeria (7), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (2) and Syria (1).

Most kidnappings involved one aid worker or small numbers of up to three. In Niger, Somalia and Afghanistan multiple aid workers in groups of five or more were kidnapped at the same time.