World + 16 more
Aid Workers Kidnapped 2020
Attachments
SUMMARY
Monitoring by Insecurity Insight identified 66 kidnapping incidents involving 160 aid workers in 15 countries between January and December 2020.
Reported incidents peaked in June, when 30 aid workers were kidnapped in Mali (10), Niger (10), Nigeria (7), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (2) and Syria (1).
Most kidnappings involved one aid worker or small numbers of up to three. In Niger, Somalia and Afghanistan multiple aid workers in groups of five or more were kidnapped at the same time.
Named perpetrators include Al-Shabaab (Somalia); Ambazonian separatists (Cameroon); Boko Haram/Islamic State in West Africa Province, Fulani tribesmen, and Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (West Africa); Tahrir al-Sham and Hurras al-Din (aka Guardians of Religion Organisation, affiliated with Al-Qaeda) (Syria); Houthi rebels (Yemen); Katiba Macina (Mali); Mai-Mai Mbulu, Mayi-Mayi Buhirwa and Mayi-Mayi Yakutumba (DRC); and the Taliban (Afghanistan).