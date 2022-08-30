Aid Worker Security Report 2022 - Collateral violence: Managing risks for aid operations in major conflict

This year’s Aid Worker Security Report examines the type of security incidents that involve what is often called collateral damage, which includes airstrikes, shelling, landmines, unexploded ordnance and other remnants of war, and crossfire.The likelihood of staff falling victim to these forms of attack may be low, but because it can be harder to predict, and the consequences can be so severe, the risk is harder to mitigate against. As a result, it often becomes the hard line in an agency’s decision to be present or not.
Across the humanitarian sector generally, aid agencies are not equipped or willing to work amid these risks, and far less the risk of chemical, biological, nuclear, and radiological (CBRN) attacks or events. The research for this report included interviews with aid practitioners working in Myanmar, Ethiopia (Tigray), Ukraine, Syria, and Yemen, and other professionals experienced in humanitarian operations in major conflict.
Summary of key findings
-
Attacks on aid workers in 2021 claimed more lives than in any year since 2013: 141 reported fatalities.
-
The number of individual attacks, 268, was down slightly from last year. In addition to the 141 aid workers killed, 203 were wounded and 117 kidnapped.
-
South Sudan remained the most violent context for aid workers, followed by Afghanistan, Syria, Ethiopia, and Mali.
-
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to drive up the casualty numbers in 2022, with aid workers at risk of indiscriminate violence such as airstrikes, shelling, rocket attacks, and remnants of war.
-
The unpredictable and potentially devastating consequences of airstrikes in particular seem to be a risk threshold that most interactional organisations are unwilling to cross. As a result, most remain at a distance from the front lines, paradoxically relying on less equipped local partners (and unsupported volunteer groups) to provide aid where the fighting is most intense.
-
Deconfliction for humanitarian operations has a poor track record, and agencies are increasingly reluctant to share their location information for fear of strikes by military actors acting in bad faith.