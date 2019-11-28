28 Nov 2019

Aid Transparency Index 2020

Report
from Publish What You Fund
Published on 28 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (8.6 MB)

Publish What You Fund has been tracking and monitoring the progress of donors to make their aid and development finance transparent since 2011 via the Aid Transparency Index. The assessment is the only independent measure of aid transparency among the world's leading aid and development finance organisations.

The objectives of the upcoming Aid Transparency Index are:
- To assess the state of aid transparency among the world's largest donor organisations
- To track and encourage progress and facilitate peer learning, while holding donors to account
- To raise awareness of transparence and open data standards at the national, regional and international level, building on existing open data standards like the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI).

