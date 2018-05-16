16 May 2018

Aid spending by DAC donors in 2017, Factsheet, April 2018

Report
from Global Humanitarian Assistance programme (Development Initiatives)
Published on 30 Apr 2018
preview
Download PDF (383.71 KB)

In this factsheet we provide an overview of key trends in official development assistance (ODA) emerging from the April 2017 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Development Assistance Committee (DAC) data release.

Key findings

  • ODA levels fell slightly in 2017 compared with 2016, the first year-on-year fall in net ODA since 2011–2012 due to an 11% reduction in reported spending on refugees within OECD DAC member countries.

  • Without a reduction in reported refugee spending, ODA would have risen slightly.

  • 18 out of 29 DAC member states reduced ODA spending in 2017.

  • Five donors met the 0.7% ODA/GNI target in 2017, down from six in 2016.

  • Five donors gave at least 0.15% of GNI in ODA to LDCs in 2017, down from six in 2016.

  • If the new rules on accounting for ODA loans (due to come into force for data published in 2019) were applied to 2017 ODA, then the value of ODA from DAC donors would have appeared to be US$3.6 billion higher than under the existing rules.

  • Under the new rules, ODA from Japan would be one-third higher than under the existing rules and the UK would not have reached the 0.7% target if the new rules had been in force.

