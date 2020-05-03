Aid Security and COVID-19, Bulletin 4, 30 April 2020

General Aid Insecurity and COVID-19

Anti-Foreigner Sentiment

Misinformation targeting foreigners on social media has contributed to an explosion in aggressive rhetoric directed specifically at Europeans and other foreigners working in the aid sector.

Central African Republic

April 2020: Data provided by Novetta indicates that from 1-15 April, negativity towards the UN and NGOs constituted around 40% of total non-neutral sentiment. In Ombrella M’Poko, Nana-Grebezi and Mambere-Kadei prefectures, as well as in Bangui, more than 45% of COVID-19 coverage was negative.

Furthermore, a systematic campaign on social media targeting MINUSCA was observable following a fatal road accident involving MINUSCA soldiers in the North West on 9 April, which also sparked the destruction of a MINUSCA forward base by local civilians, during which two peacekeepers were injured. The negative sentiment towards continued in the following weeks.

Democratic Republic of the Congo

April 2020: Public trust towards international respondents on social media deteriorated dramatically: by mid-April, negative sentiment reached around 75% of total monitored social media content related to the international response, according to monitoring by Novetta. These included expressions of concerns that the Ebola epidemic was not over as well as language associated with hate speech against the organisations involved in tracking the disease and also contained what appears to have been incitement to violence that culminated in attacks on three health facilities in Beni (see below).

Mistrust towards foreign aid continued to be expressed after WFP rice supplies had to be destroyed for being inappropriate for human consumption: the UN was accused of administering ‘poison’ to the Congolese, and of there being plans for the ‘extermination’ of the local population.

South Sudan

April 2020: Anti-foreigner tensions have continued to increase after a international UN staffer who had come into contact with a COVID-19 patient broke quarantine rules and left the country. This comes after a Dutch UN worker was identified as the country’s first confirmed COVID19 case.