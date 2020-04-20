Aid Security and COVID-19, Bulletin 3, 17 April 2020

Anti-Foreigner Sentiment

Central African Republic

07 April 2020: A Facebook page published several posts alleging that an international health organisation benefited financially from the sick, and that vaccines are being used in order to "destroy" rather than to help patients. These comments may have been triggered by statements by two French doctors on French television on the possibility of testing COVID-19 vaccines in Africa.

Democratic Republic of the Congo

02 April 2020: In Kinshasa city, a bus transporting French nationals came under attack from locals, who targeted the bus with stones and shouted insults at those onboard, claiming the passengers had brought COVID-19 to the DRC.

Kenya

17 March 2020: In Nairobi city and county, an aid worker was verbally harassed by a local civilian. Reportedly, the civilian referred to the aid worker as 'corona' and told him to return to his country.

South Sudan

Around 08 April 2020: Anti-foreigner hate speech emerged on various social media platforms following the first COVID-19 infections detected in the country, among which was a Dutch United Nations staffer.

Tanzania

Around 17 March 2020: In Mwanza city and region, a European national working for an INGO was robbed on the street at knife point. This incident occurred within a background of increasing antiforeigner sentiment, expressed in throat cut gestures, and “corona, go home” yelling towards foreigners