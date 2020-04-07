Aid Security and COVID-19, Bulletin 2, 07 April 2020

This information bulletin provides the latest available information on COVID-19 developments impacting the security of aid work and operations to help aid agencies meet duty of care obligations to staff and reach people in need.

General Aid Insecurity and COVID-19

Using open sources and verified security incident submissions from aid organisations, the main concerns identified at present are:

Threats or Violence Over Fears of ‘Importing’ Disease

Such violence or threats can affect aid workers returning to their own communities, aid workers who appear visually foreign, and aid workers seeking access to communities.

Anti-Foreigner Sentiment

• In Africa and parts of Asia, individuals with ethnic features associated with populations from areas where COVID-19 outbreaks spread rapidly - including China, Europe, and North America - may be at risk.

• Stone throwing and similar threats against cars carrying ‘foreigners’ have been reported in Bangladesh, Cameroon and Ethiopia.

Illegal Roadblocks

• In some countries, mostly in Latin America, illegal roadblocks have been set up by rioters or local communities to prevent incoming travel.

• Illegal roadblocks have been reported in Costa Rica, Honduras, India,

Panama and Uruguay.