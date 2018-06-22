22 Jun 2018

The Aid in Danger Monthly News Brief - May 2018

from Insecurity Insight
This monthly digest comprises threats and incidents of violence affecting the delivery of aid. It is prepared by Insecurity Insight from information available in open sources.

All decisions made, on the basis of, or with consideration to, such information remains the responsibility of their respective organisations.

Security incidents and access constraints

Africa

Burkina Faso

04 May 2018: In Djibo town, Soum province, Sahel region, a driver of the Burkinabe Red Cross went missing as he was on his way to Arbinda commune and department. Source: aOuaga

Central African Republic

May 2018: In Bambari town, Ouaka prefecture, unidentified perpetrators attacked and looted the premises and warehouses of nine unspecified humanitarian organisations throughout May, as well as that of the National Refugee Commission, stealing equipment and money. Sources: Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG-ECHO), OCHA and RJDH

07 May 2018: In Bobafio village, Ouham prefecture, a humanitarian vehicle was ambushed by armed men and the aid workers belongings stolen. Source: ACLED

09-10 May 2018: In Kaga-Bandaro town, Nana-Grebizi prefecture, armed men burgled six houses, including the residences of two humanitarian workers. The following day an NGO vehicle was also stolen. Source: ACLED

15-16 May 2018: In Batangafo town, Ouham prefecture, Central African Patriotic Movement gunmen entered the base of the international NGO World Vision, stealing two Turaya phones, a computer, a fan and a sum of 10,000 CFA franc (approximately 15 EUR). Sources: Réseau des Journalistes pour les Droits de l'Homme (RJDH) and ACLED

18 May 2018: In Batangafo town, Ouham prefecture, unspecified humanitarian actors were robbed by unidentified perpetrators.
Source: ACLED

26 May 2018: In Bambari town, Ouaka prefecture, armed perpetrators broke into an International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (ICRC) residence and stole unspecified items, eading the organisation to suspend its activities in the area and relocate its staff. Source: RJDH

