The Aid in Danger Monthly News Brief, March 2020

Africa

Burkina Faso

14 March 2020: Update: An Italian man and a Canadian woman - kidnapped by unidentified perpetrators on 15 December 2018 whilst on their way to Togo for a humanitarian mission - managed to escape captivity and reach safety in Mali, where they were picked up by UN forces. Source: BBC

Central African Republic

Misinformation targeting international organisations translates into hostility. Social media monitoring in the CAR shows misinformation deliberately targets the reputation of UN and INGOs: threats, accusations, and statements have increased by 22.6% in the last 7 days alone.

Democratic Republic of Congo

07 March 2020: Near Sebele village, Fizi territory, South Kivu province, a male national LNGO driver was kidnapped by unidentified perpetrators while travelling from Kazimia to Baraka. The NGO vehicle was not taken.

Source: AWSD1

South Sudan

02 March 2020: Between Yuai and Pieri villages, Uror county, Jonglei state, unidentified perpetrators - thought to be youths conducting cattle raids - fired their weapons towards a vehicle belonging to the INGO Tearfund, killing a female local contractor and a bystander, and injuring the driver. Three other passengers escaped unharmed. In response,

Tearfund suspended travel in the area. Sources: Radio Tamazuj and VOA

29 March 2020: In Rumbek town, Lakes state, a national administrator of an UN-supported hospital was reportedly killed in his home by an unidentified gunman. Source: AWSD1

31 March 2020: On the Pajut-Poktap road, Duk county, Jonglei state, an UN-contracted truck was ambushed by suspected Murle Tribesman while travelling from Pajut to Bor. The driver's assistant was shot and injured. Source: AWSD1

Sudan

29 February 2020: The Sudanese Transitional Government lifted laws, rules and procedures that, during the rule of the now-ousted Omar al-Bashir, hampered the ability of aid organisations to operate in Sudan.

Humanitarian agencies that were expelled at the time, including the WFP, have now been encouraged to return. Source: VOA