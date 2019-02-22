22 Feb 2019

The Aid in Danger Monthly News Brief, January 2019

Report
from Insecurity Insight
Published on 31 Jan 2019
Download PDF (295.66 KB)

Trends in aid workers killed, kidnapped and arrested (KKA) as reported in open sources

There is a remarkable similarity in the number of open-source reported events as well as the number of affected aid workers in January 2018 and January 2019. Numbers of reported events and affected aid workers rose in the first part of 2018 and declined in the second half of 2018. The graph below summarizes the data from the twelve Aid in Danger Monthly News Briefs (MNB) of 2018. Links to the original sources for these data are available in past editions of the MNB.

To allow for comparison and for consistency in the sources, this graph only shows the open source information as published in the MNB and does not include the confidential or verified agency data provided by partner agencies that is included in the KKA 2018 trend analysis table at the end of the 2018 MNBs and which remains available on HDX. Data collection is ongoing and figures may change as more information is made available.

The countries have been selected by Reliefweb. Data collection is ongoing, and data may change as more information is made available. Our coding defines an aid worker as an individual employed by or attached to a humanitarian, UN, international, national, or government aid agency.

Africa

Burundi

23 January 2019 (DOA): The Burundian Government ordered the NGO Humanity and Inclusion (formerly Handicap International) to halt its operations in Burundi. The order was due to a dispute over ethnic quotas in its workforce, forcing the organisation to lay off its 105 local employees and pull out of the country. The human rights group Avocats Sans Frontières and a Belgian NGO called RCN Justice & Démocratie also announced that they were also departing over the new requirements.
Sources: NPR and Web Wire

Cameroon

27 January 2019: In Far North region, a major influx of refugees from Nigeria has left Cameroon’s UN Humanitarian Coordinator strained for resources. The region faces further waves of refugees from Nigeria and the humanitarian response will have to be further scaled up to cope with the crisis. Source: UN-OCHA

Central African Republic

04 January 2019: In Haute-Kotto province, a group of humanitarian workers from an unspecified organisation were ambushed and assaulted while traveling along the Irabanda road north of Bria. No further details specified. Source: ACLED

