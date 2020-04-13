The Aid in Danger Monthly News Brief, February 2020

Africa

Central African Republic

06 February 2020: In Kaga-Bandoro, Nana-Gribizi prefecture, an INGO compound was broken into by unidentified armed men who stabbed one security guard and injured another. The remaining staff in the compound were unharmed and the perpetrators later fled when MINUSCA forces responded. Source: AWSD1

Democratic Republic of Congo

02 February 2020: In Vulese village, Mambasa territory, Ituri province, a Red Cross paramedic, his wife and their son were killed in a machete attack by ADF militia. Source: Actualité

Ethiopia

Around 29 February 2020: In an unspecified location, Ethiopian authorities detained 10 Canadian volunteers, three Canadian and two Ethiopian aid workers from the INGO Canadian Humanitarian Organization for International Relief. Source: CBC

Somalia

02 February 2020: In Belet Xaawo district, Gedo region, three aid workers - including a female doctor, a driver and a female aid worker - were abducted by Al Shabaab militants while delivering medical supplies in rural areas. Source: Garowe Online

South Sudan

12 February 2020: Along the Gumuruk-Pibor road, Pibor town and county, Boma state, a clearly marked INGO vehicle carrying four national aid workers was involved in an accident that left one youth dead. Local youths who observed the accident reportedly shot and killed the driver in revenge. The three others escaped the scene on foot.

Sources: AWSD1, OCHA, Sudan Tribune and Xinhua

21 February 2020: Along the Tonj-Cueibet Road, Warrap city, Tonj state, an INGO vehicle was reportedly ambushed by unidentified armed men. Two national aid workers were seriously injured but managed to escape. Source: AWSD

25 February 2020: On the Kapoeta-Budi Road, Kapoeta town, Namorunyang state, an INGO driver was sustained gunshot injuries to the leg when the INGO vehicle they were driving was ambushed and robbed by a group of unidentified armed men. Source: AWSD1