The Aid in Danger Monthly News Brief, February 2020
Africa
Central African Republic
06 February 2020: In Kaga-Bandoro, Nana-Gribizi prefecture, an INGO compound was broken into by unidentified armed men who stabbed one security guard and injured another. The remaining staff in the compound were unharmed and the perpetrators later fled when MINUSCA forces responded. Source: AWSD1
Democratic Republic of Congo
02 February 2020: In Vulese village, Mambasa territory, Ituri province, a Red Cross paramedic, his wife and their son were killed in a machete attack by ADF militia. Source: Actualité
Ethiopia
Around 29 February 2020: In an unspecified location, Ethiopian authorities detained 10 Canadian volunteers, three Canadian and two Ethiopian aid workers from the INGO Canadian Humanitarian Organization for International Relief. Source: CBC
Somalia
02 February 2020: In Belet Xaawo district, Gedo region, three aid workers - including a female doctor, a driver and a female aid worker - were abducted by Al Shabaab militants while delivering medical supplies in rural areas. Source: Garowe Online
South Sudan
12 February 2020: Along the Gumuruk-Pibor road, Pibor town and county, Boma state, a clearly marked INGO vehicle carrying four national aid workers was involved in an accident that left one youth dead. Local youths who observed the accident reportedly shot and killed the driver in revenge. The three others escaped the scene on foot.
Sources: AWSD1, OCHA, Sudan Tribune and Xinhua
21 February 2020: Along the Tonj-Cueibet Road, Warrap city, Tonj state, an INGO vehicle was reportedly ambushed by unidentified armed men. Two national aid workers were seriously injured but managed to escape. Source: AWSD
25 February 2020: On the Kapoeta-Budi Road, Kapoeta town, Namorunyang state, an INGO driver was sustained gunshot injuries to the leg when the INGO vehicle they were driving was ambushed and robbed by a group of unidentified armed men. Source: AWSD1