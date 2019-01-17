The Aid in Danger Monthly News Brief, December 2018

Africa

Burkina Faso

15 December 2018: On the road between Ouagadougou and BoboDioulasso, a Canadian aid worker traveling to Togo for a humanitarian project with the organisation Zion’Gaia went missing.

No further details specified. Source: aOuaga

Burundi

24 December 2018: In Kinindo commune, Bujumbura Mairie province, Burundian soldiers arrested an employee of the NGO Handicap International while he was at a bar. There is no indication as to why he was arrested. Source: SOS Averages Burundi

Central African Republic

Annual Update: UN-OCHA reported that 363 violent incidents against aid workers were recorded from January to November of 2018, and over 25 aid agencies were forced to suspend their operations due to violence and insecurity. Of the 363 recorded incidents, at least 240 were robberies, break-ins, lootings and carjacking. Source: UN-OCHA

03 December 2018: Update: Two aid workers kidnapped while collecting data for a vaccination drive in late November were released after the intervention of UN peacekeepers. The kidnappers claimed the aid workers were spying on them but agreed to let them go. Source: UN-OCHA

04 December 2018: In Ippy town and district, Ouaka prefecture, UPC rebel forces encircled and fired at people inside the Catholic Churchrun Ippy IDP site, killing at least two children and resulting in an unspecified number of other injured parties. Most sources report that Mauritanian peacekeepers were present at the time but failed to intervene and prevent the attack, while other sources claim that no loss of life occurred due to the intervention of MINUSCA forces.

Sources: Amnesty International, La Croix Africa and RJDH