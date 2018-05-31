The Aid in Danger Monthly News Brief - April 2018

Africa

Central African Republic

06-07 April 2018: In Bria city, Haute-Kotto prefecture, unidentified armed men forcibly entered the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) base, threatened members of the team present on site, and stole medical goods. On 09 April, MSF decided to partially suspend activities in Bria for an indefinite period. On 16 April, the organisation resumed its external consultations. Source: RJDH

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

17 April 2018: The Congolese government declared that it will set up a ‘Humanitarian Fund Management Agency’ that will manage, monitor, and effectively hand the DRC government total control of all international humanitarian funds in the country. Sources: Integrated Regional Information Networks (IRIN) and Reuters

18 April 2018: Congolese security officials have interfered in an unspecified manner with a UN experts’ investigation into the killings of two UN sanctions monitors in 2017. Source: Reuters

21 April 2018: In Aru city, Ituru district, Orientale province, at an INGO compound, two unarmed security guards were administered an unknown drug to incapacitate them and facilitate a break-in into three different INGO offices on the compound. The perpetrators stole vehicles and laptops. Both security guards required medical attention.

Mali

11 April 2018: In Timbuktu region, unidentified armed individuals hijacked a Red Cross vehicle whilst it was en route between Fatakara village and Goundam town. The vehicle was recovered a few hours later after intervention by the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA). Source: aBamako

16 April 2018: In Gao region, unidentified armed men hijacked a vehicle belonging to the international NGO Action Against Hunger on the axis of Tessit-Keygourutane, robbing occupants of their phones, and forcing them to walk home. Source: aBamako

17 April 2018: Update: Four staff members from the NGO Amarad, kidnapped by armed men in Dialloubé last 22 March, have been released unharmed. Source: aBamako Niger 11 April 2018: In Ayorou town, Tillabéri region, a group of armed men on motorcycles attacked one German and four Nigerien aid workers travelling in a vehicle belonging to the German NGO Help. The perpetrators set the vehicle on fire and kidnapped the German aid worker before heading toward the Nigerien-Malian border.

South Sudan

07 April 2018: In Rubkona county, Northern Liech state, unidentified gunmen fired at a vehicle marked with logos of the Catholic Organization for Relief and Development Aid as it travelled on a road near Bentiu town, killing one aid worker on board. Source: Reuters

07 April 2018: In Bentiu town, Rubkona county, Northern Liech state, unidentified perpetrators robbed at gunpoint an unspecified number of CARE International staff. Source: Reuters 07 April 2018: On the road between Nhialdiu and Bentiu, Unity state, an NGO worker was shot and killed in an ambush on his vehicle by armed men. The aid worker was reportedly returning to base from field training. Source: ASWD

08 April 2018: In Mayendit town, Unity state, a national NGO aid worker was killed in a crossfire incident during clashes between local youths. Source: ASWD 10 April 2018: In Leer county, Western Upper Nile state, unidentified gunmen fired gunshots inside an International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (ICRC) field base, causing minor injuries to an ICRC guard and prompting the organisation to evacuate eight staff to Juba. Sources: East Afrika Daily, Radio Tamazuj and Reuters

11 April 2018: Update: In Lainya county, Yei River state, opposition forces loyal to rebel leader Riek Machar declared that they had abducted seven South Sudanese aid workers from the South Sudanese NGO South Sudan Health Association (SSUHA) and confiscated three of their vehicles last 25 March. The opposition forces accused the organisation of containing government spies. The victims were released on 15 April, upon the orders of Machar. Sources: Radio Tamazuj (a), Radio Tamazuj (b), Reuters (a) and Reuters (b)

17 April 2018: In Yei River state, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry warned that it will take legal action against NGOs supplying farmers with poor quality seeds. Source: Radio Tamazuj 18 April: In Guit county, Northern Liech state, opposition forces loyal to rebel leader Riek Machar detained two aid workers from the NGO Concern, and another from Cordaid, allegedly for security purposes. Source: Radio Tamazuj

24 April 2018: In Mundri town, Equatoria state, 10 unidentified armed men stopped an MSF convoy and physically assaulted the team, took their personal belongings along with medical supplies and other MSF property. The team had been delivering healthcare to remote areas of the town. This attack forced MSF to cease operating its mobile clinics in the area until safe access to the isolated communities could be assured by all armed actors. Sources: MSF and Sudan Tribune

24 April 2018: In Lwoki, Nyori region, armed perpetrators shot at a private vehicle killing the driver, and a passenger from an INGO who was reporting back to his duty station. Source: AWSD

25 April 2018: In Yei state, an unidentified armed group kidnapped a team of 10 South Sudanese aid workers while they were en-route from Yei to Tore. Those kidnapped included an aid worker from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), two from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), one from the South Sudanese Development Organisation, two from ACROSS, three from Plan International, and one from Action Africa Help. The motivation for the kidnapping remains unknown. On 30 April, the victims were released and transferred to Juba after the perpetrators confirmed their identities as representatives of aid organisations. Sources: Al Jazeera, Devex, ICRC, OCHA, Radio Tamazuj, Reuters, The New York Times (a) and The New York Times (b)

26 April 2018: In Leer county, Western Upper Nile state, unidentified perpetrators killed a South Sudanese aid worker and a community volunteer from the NGO Medair. No further information available. Source: Radio Tamazuj

26 April 2018: In Nyandong, Gandor, Jonglei state, an NGO community-based volunteer, working in Gandor clinic in Southern Lietch, was killed by gunfire. No further information is available. Source: AWSD 26 April 2018: In Padeah, Unity state, an NGO staff member was shot and killed by government forces killed when returning to his clinic after having to evacuate the town earlier in the day due to armed conflict between SPLA and armed opposition groups. Source: AWSD

Sudan

11 April 2018: The Sudanese government continues to subject aid organisations to numerous bureaucratic impediments and to prevent them from travelling to rebel-held areas in Blue Nile and South Kordofan states despite taking measures to ease restrictions on humanitarian operations six months after US sanctions were lifted. Source: IRIN

20 April 2018: In Abyei, Taalei-Mabek area, an INGO driver was killed, and three aid workers injured when they were attacked by armed men, suspected to be Misseriya. The team was on a vaccination campaign. The injured aid workers were taken to a hospital in Abyei and then evacuated to an INGO hospital in Agok. Source:

