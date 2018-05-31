Aid in Danger Incident Trends: KIK incidents in which aid workers were killed, injured, kidnapped or assaulted | January - March 2018

This overview document presents available information on KIK incidents that affected aid agencies and their staff. The report is based on incidents identified by Insecurity Insight's monitoring of open sources and reported by Aid in Danger partner agencies using the Security in Numbers Database (SiND).

The available open-source and confidentially shared information is an indication of the number of aid workers killed, injured or kidnapped in the first quarter of 2018. However, no claim is made that the total number of aid workers affected has been documented or is known.

Total KIK figures for January-March 2018 are available on HDX.