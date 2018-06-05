Aid in Danger Incident Trends: Attacks on Healthcare in 2017

This overview documents presents the data from the fifth Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC) report.

The data has been collected from a wide variety of sources. These include incidents reported in the Safeguarding Healthcare Monthly News Briefs and reported by Aid in Danger partner agencies using the Security in Numbers Database (SiND); incident reports supplied to the SHCC by Médecins Sans Frontières, the Syrian American Medical Society and the World Health Organisation;2 reports from other UN agencies, including the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights; independent NGOs; and media reports. Incident information from these multiple sources was cross-checked and consolidated on a list of recorded events. Standard definitions were used to categorise the incidents. Some UN agencies report aggregate numbers of attacks, but do not provide incident data. Because the present data collection process focused on specific information about individual events cross-checked against other sources, these UN-reported attacks are not included in the figures presented here. The list of specific events on which this report is based can be viewed on the Humanitarian Data Exchange at HDX Insecurity Insight.

The figures presented in this overview document and the SHCC report can be cited as the total number of events reported by members of the SHCC. They provide a minimum estimate of the damage to healthcare facilities and personnel from violence that occurred in 2017. However, the severity of the problem is likely much greater, because many incidents go unreported and are thus not counted here.