Aid in Danger Incident Trends: Attacks on educational staff and facilities in 2017

from Insecurity Insight
Published on 31 Dec 2017
This overview documents presents incidents affecting the provision of education in 2017. The report is based on incidents identified in open sources and reported by Aid in Danger partner agencies using the Security in Numbers Database (SiND).

The available open-source and confidentially shared information is an indication of the number of incidents that affected the provision of education in 2017. However, no claim is made that the total number of incidents affecting education has been documented or is known. The list of specific events on which this report is based can be viewed on the Humanitarian Data Exchange at HDX Insecurity Insight.

