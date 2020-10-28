Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 7- 20 October 2020

Africa

Central African Republic

10 October 2020: In Gbaddengue village, Ombella-M’poko prefecture, a WFP truck carrying food aid from Bangui to Bossangoa was reportedly looted by anti-Balaka militants after it was involved in a road safety accident (RSA). Source: Corbeau News

16 October 2020: In Kabo city, Ouham prefecture, an incident with an armed group controlling the area caused Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to reduce its activities in Kabo for two weeks. Source:

Corbeau News

Democratic Republic of the Congo

15 October 2020: In Lweba village (17km from Baraka town), Fizi territory, South Kivu province, two INGO aid workers, including a Congolese driver, were abducted by armed bandits in a road ambush which occurred at around 5pm. The vehicle in which they were travelling was abandoned and later retrieved by the INGO. Source: La Prunelle

Mali

15 October 2020: About 50km from Kidal town, a MINUSMA vehicle hit a roadside bomb, killing one peacekeeper, and seriously injuring another. The incident occurred around 1.30pm. Unconfirmed reports suggest the convoy was a supply convoy escorted by Egyptian peacekeepers. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. Source: France24

15 October 2020: Near Timbuktu city, Timbuktu region, shots were fired at a UN peacekeeping camp, injuring one peacekeeper. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. Source:

GardaWorld

Niger

Correction: We have received information from a regular reader that while the event from the Diffa reported in the last edition of the Bi-Weekly News Brief did occur, the offices of the Red Cross were not raided as reported by the quoted source. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the reader for sharing this information with us and encourage others to contact us with new/updated information on incidents impacting aid delivery.

South Sudan

11 October 2020: In Terekeka town and state, a South Sudanese LNGO aid worker was reportedly killed after being caught in crossfire while harvesting crops from his farm. Initial reports suggest the gunfire is attributed to disputing clans in the area. Source: AWSD1