Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 30 December 2020- 12 January 2021

Africa

Central African Republic

Throughout December 2020: According to an OCHA report, there were 59 registered incidents of attacks on humanitarian workers across the country in December, resulting in three deaths, 29 injuries and at least 35 robberies. Sources: HumAngle, OCHA and NRC

13 January 2021: Near Bangui, unidentified armed combatants attacked members of the MINUSCA, as well as national defence and security forces, killing one Rwandan peacekeeper and injuring one more. Source: UN Peacekeeping

Ethiopia

Between 05 and 08 January 2021: In Tigray region, unidentified perpetrators burned down a WFP storage facility and a clinic run by the Ethiopian Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs near the WFP compound, as well as a secondary school run by the Development and Inter-Aid Church Commission, all inside the Shimelba Camp for Eritrean refugees. Sources: Bloomberg and Reuters

As reported on 07 January 2021: In Lachi area, Mekelle city and special zone, Tigray region, unidentified perpetrators have looted humanitarian supplies and equipment amid an ongoing conflict between the Ethiopian Federal Government and the regional ruling TPLF. Source: OCHA

Mali

05 January 2021: In Deh, Bandiagara, Mopti commune, armed men attacked an MSF ambulance, assaulted and detained a nurse from the Ministry of Health, as well as a caretaker, the driver, and three patients severely wounded from an airstrike. One patient succumbed to wounds while under detention. Sources: MSF I, MSF II, Infowakat, Xinhua and Studio Tamani

Nigeria

02 January 2021: Near Matari village, Maiduguri LGA, Borno state, Boko Haram militants stormed the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road in military uniforms and mounted a roadblock with three Hilux vans and motorcycles. The militants abducted between 20 and 50 motorists and passengers, including a Senior Protection Assistant of the UNHCR and the Secretary General of the National Union of Yobe State Students. Sources: ACLED1, Eons Intelligence, Nkiruka Nistroran, Sahel Standard I and Sahel Standard II