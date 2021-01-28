World + 10 more
Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 30 December 2020- 12 January 2021
Africa
Central African Republic
Throughout December 2020: According to an OCHA report, there were 59 registered incidents of attacks on humanitarian workers across the country in December, resulting in three deaths, 29 injuries and at least 35 robberies. Sources: HumAngle, OCHA and NRC
13 January 2021: Near Bangui, unidentified armed combatants attacked members of the MINUSCA, as well as national defence and security forces, killing one Rwandan peacekeeper and injuring one more. Source: UN Peacekeeping
Ethiopia
Between 05 and 08 January 2021: In Tigray region, unidentified perpetrators burned down a WFP storage facility and a clinic run by the Ethiopian Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs near the WFP compound, as well as a secondary school run by the Development and Inter-Aid Church Commission, all inside the Shimelba Camp for Eritrean refugees. Sources: Bloomberg and Reuters
As reported on 07 January 2021: In Lachi area, Mekelle city and special zone, Tigray region, unidentified perpetrators have looted humanitarian supplies and equipment amid an ongoing conflict between the Ethiopian Federal Government and the regional ruling TPLF. Source: OCHA
Mali
05 January 2021: In Deh, Bandiagara, Mopti commune, armed men attacked an MSF ambulance, assaulted and detained a nurse from the Ministry of Health, as well as a caretaker, the driver, and three patients severely wounded from an airstrike. One patient succumbed to wounds while under detention. Sources: MSF I, MSF II, Infowakat, Xinhua and Studio Tamani
Nigeria
02 January 2021: Near Matari village, Maiduguri LGA, Borno state, Boko Haram militants stormed the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road in military uniforms and mounted a roadblock with three Hilux vans and motorcycles. The militants abducted between 20 and 50 motorists and passengers, including a Senior Protection Assistant of the UNHCR and the Secretary General of the National Union of Yobe State Students. Sources: ACLED1, Eons Intelligence, Nkiruka Nistroran, Sahel Standard I and Sahel Standard II