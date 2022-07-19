Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 29 June -12 July 2022

Latest Aid Worker KKA Data

The 01 January - 05 July 2022 data on incidents of where aid workers were killed, kidnapped or arrested (KKA) is now available for download on HDX and our website. Since the start of the year until 05 July at least 40 aid workers have been killed, 136 kidnapped, 52 arrested and 68 injured. Note: This dataset does not include incidents included in this News Brief. In 2021, 146 aid workers were killed, 153 kidnapped, 349 arrested and 234 injured.

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Democratic Republic of the Congo

06 July 2022: On the Tshikapa-Kamonia road, Kapola village, Kasai province, armed men attacked and shot at a Red Cross vehicle. No injuries were reported. Source: ACLED

Mali 05 July 2022: In Tessalit cercle, Kidal region, two United Nations peacekeepers were killed and five others seriously wounded when their armoured vehicle, which belonged to a MINUSMA logistics convoy, hit a landmine along the Tessalit-Gao Road. The victims were all Egyptian. Source: The New Arab

Mozambique Week of 04-10 July 2022: In the south of Cabo Delgado province, insurgent assaults have constrained the delivery of humanitarian aid after multiple attacks on the main access routes used by humanitarian organisations. Source: Cabo Ligado report - ACLED

Nigeria 30 June 2022: In Monguno LGA, Borno state, ISWAP fighters broke into the office of the International Rescue Committee. There were no staff present during the incident. Source: Eons Intelligence

South Sudan 07 July 2022: In Ikotos county, Eastern Equatoria state, an aid worker from Caritas Switzerland was found dead in unidentified circumstances. ource: Radio Tamazuj