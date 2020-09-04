Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 29 July - 12 August 2020

Africa

Burkina Faso

04 August 2020: In Karmama district, Yagha province, Sahel region, a convoy of 15 UN-contracted trucks transporting food was ambushed by armed men. Some trucks were looted, others were hijacked along with their drivers. Source: AWSD

Cameroon

05 August 2020: In Muyuka town, Fako division, South-west region, an INGO aid convoy was ambushed by an armed group after delivering aid to beneficiaries in Munyenge village. Two Cameroonian aid workers and a beneficiary were shot and wounded. Source: AWSD

07 August 2020: In Batibo subdivision, North-west region, an aid worker of the Community Initiative for Sustainable Development (COMINSUD), an implementing partner for several UN agencies, was kidnapped from his home and later killed by armed individuals. It comes barely a month after the killing of a community health worker in the South-west region. Source: UNOCHA

Mali

08 August 2020: Near the Parou-Songobia bridge, south-west of Bandiagara town and cercle,

Mopti region, a convoy of aid trucks transporting food was ambushed by an armed group and forced to drive to Diallo village. Reports suggest the convoy was freed later on. The following day the body of an NGO aid worker was found near the bridge. Source: AWSD

Niger

09 August 2020: In the Koure Giraffe Park, Kollo department, Tillabéri region, six French and two Nigerien (four male and four female) aid workers from the INGO ACTED were shot and killed while in the area to observe the popular tourist destination. Their driver and a tour guide were also killed, and their vehicles were set on fire. No group has yet claimed responsibility. On 10 August, the President of Niger extended the existing state of emergency in the Tillabéri region. Sources:

ACTED, AFP, BBC, CNN, HumAngle, OSAC, Reuters, The Guardian, TNH, The New York Times and VOA

South Sudan

10 August 2020: Between Yei and Lasu, Central Equatoria State, a clearly-marked aid convoy of two vehicles was ambushed by an armed group while on its way to provide medical services at a refugee camp in Lasu. The convoy, a van and an ambulance, was carrying 15 passengers - 11 aid workers and four patients - at the time of the attack. The NGO van driver was shot and wounded but managed to keep driving and escape, while the ambulance was forced to stop and the passengers fled into a nearby bush. All the passengers of the convoy were later accounted for.

The ambulance was looted of medical and nutritional supplies. Sources: Eye Radio and Radio Tamazuj

10 August 2020: In Akobo town, Jonglei state, an aid compound was broken into and robbed by unknown perpetrators who assaulted and wounded a security guard. The guard subsequently required medical treatment for his injuries. Source: AWSD