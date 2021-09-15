Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 28 July - 10 August 2021

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Cameroon

As reported on 03 August 2021: In Northwest region, MSF has withdrawn its teams amidst fighting between security forces and separatist groups. Sources: HumAngle and Mimi Mefo

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Around 29 July 2021: Near Luberizi town, Uvira territory, South Kivu province, a vehicle carrying INGO aid workers and donors was ambushed by armed perpetrators. Money, mobile phones and other valuables were stolen. The group was conducting a work visit in the area when they were attacked. Source: Radio Okapi

Ethiopia

04 August 2021: The Agency for Civil Society Organisations of Ethiopia announced the three-month suspension of MSF Holland, the Norwegian Refugee Council and the Al Maktoume Foundation. The former two have been accused of disseminating misinformation on social media. MSF Holland allegedly illegally imported and used satellite radio equipment not authorised by authorities. The Al Maktoume Foundation was accused of violating COVID-19 protocol, misusing its budget and mismanaging staff. Sources: Fana, Garowe Online, and Journal de Bangui

Nigeria

01 August 2021: In Biu LGA, Borno state, ISWAP fighters abducted two staff members of the Primary Health Care Department and volunteers of an inter-governmental organisation, as they were carrying out activities linked to a cholera immunisation campaign. The victims were released following intervention by locals. Source: Eons Intelligence

South Sudan

01 August 2021: Near Aru junction on the Juba-Nimule road, Juba, an INGO contracted convoy was attacked by gunmen. A driver was killed. Source: AWSD1

As reported on 02 August 2021: In light of several attacks against humanitarian actors in East Equatoria, Lakes and Warrap states, UNMISS and the South Sudanese Government resolved that peacekeepers will accompany and protect humanitarian workers and warehouses across South Sudan. Source: Eye Radio

03 August 2021: On the Yambio-Tambura road, Ezo county, Western Equatoria state, an NGO aid worker travelling on his motorcycle was stopped, assaulted and robbed. Source: AWSD1 06 August 2021: In New Fangak County, Jonglei state, an INGO compound was raided by unknown perpetrators. A guard was seriously beaten, another guard was able to activate the alarm causing the perpetrators to flee. Nothing was taken. Source: AWSD