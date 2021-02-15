Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 27 January - 09 February 2021

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Cameroon

04 February 2021: In Muyuka town, Fako division, Southwest province, gunmen fired at an MSF ambulance responding to an emergency call, critically injuring a nurse on board. The victim was picked up by a second ambulance and rushed to hospital. Sources: HumAngle and MSF

As reported on 04 February 2021: Along the main supply road to the Central African Republic, attacks by the Coalition of Patriots for Change rebels continued to block over 100 trucks transporting WFP food, WHO medicine and other aid bound for Central African Republic beneficiaries from UNHCR, UNICEF and several unnamed NGOs. Sources: AA, ABC and HumAngle

Democratic Republic of the Congo

As reported on 09 February 2021: In Butembo city, North Kivu province, concerns have arisen around the ability to respond to a new Ebola outbreak due to community mistrust, a lack of acceptance and ownership of the response and the continually rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across the country. Source: Mercy Corps

Ethiopia

06 February 2021: The Ethiopian Federal Government and the WFP reached a deal to expand access for aid workers and scale up humanitarian operations in the Tigray region. Source: Al Jazeera

Nigeria

29 January 2021: Along the road from Damasak town, Mobbar LGA, to Gubio town and LGA, Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents blocked a road with six cars, snatched a Hummer vehicle and abducted a UN aid worker. IS claimed via their news outlet al-Naba responsibility. Sources: Eons Intelligence and Twitter

02 February 2020: In Gada Blu, Borno state, IS claimed via their news outlet al-Naba responsibility for burning an aid volunteer vehicle. Source: Twitter

Somalia

31 January 2021: In Mogadishu, indiscriminate attacks of unidentified origin led to the death of the Finance Coordinator for NRC’s Somaliland Area Office. Source: NRC

South Sudan

Around 25 January 2021: In Langchok locality, Thiik County, a humanitarian convoy of five trucks carrying food supplies destined for the Luachjang area was ambushed and looted by an armed group. Both the trucks and drivers were released after the cargo was robbed. This ambush was reportedly in retaliation for a previous looting of another convoy carrying food to the Thiik area. Source: Radio Tamazuj

25 January 2021: Between Banyjur and Lankien, an NGO aid worker was traveling to an unnamed destination when he was shot and wounded in the crossfire of an unspecified conflict. Source: AWSD

25 January 2021: In Hai Ngarwalem, Pibor town, an NGO aid worker was assaulted, robbed and injured by youths. The victim required treatment for the injuries. Source: AWSD

30 January 2021: Between Kuerguini and Bentiu, an NGO vehicle was ambushed by armed youths who killed one aid worker and wounded another in the leg. The motive for the attack is unknown. Sources: AWSD, Garda World and South Sudan NGO Forum