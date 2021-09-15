Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 25 August - 07 September 2021

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Ethiopia

27 August 2021: In Lay Gayint Woreda, South Gondar zone, Amhara region, the office and staff residency houses of a local charity organisation sponsored by USAID were looted by members of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Among the looted items were 25 motorcycles and food supplies. Office items were also destroyed. The following Tuesday, the head of the USAID mission in Ethiopia also stated that several of the agency’s warehouses storing aid supplies had been looted by the TPLF, particularly in the Amhara region. Sources: Amhara Media Corporation, NY Times and Reuters

As reported on 31 August 2021: In Tigray region, TPLF fighters have looted warehouses and trucks containing humanitarian aid. Source: HumAngle and The New Arab Around 03 September 2021: In Gayint, South Gondar zone, Amhara region, the TPLF allegedly looted a UNICEF warehouse storing food supplies. Source: Africa Press

05 September 2021: A WFP-led humanitarian convoy of 100 trucks carrying 3,500mt of food and other lifesaving assistance reached Tigray region. Source: WFP Ethiopia

14 September 2021: Ethiopia Situation Report. Latest analysis, predictions and mitigations.

Data on incidents of sexual violence in Ethiopia is available for November 2020 to August 2021.

Mali

30 August 2021: In Bazi-Gourma village, Ansongo commune, Gao region, a health worker was abducted and NGO workers’ motorbikes were looted by suspected Islamic State of West-Africa Province (ISWAP) militants. Source: Radio Guintan

Nigeria

29 August 2021: At Rann town, Borno state, a Nigerian aid worker was killed in a Boko Haram raid on a military compound in which sixteen other civilians were also killed. Source: AWSD1