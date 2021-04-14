Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 24 March - 06 April 2021

01 January-23 March 2021 Aid Worker KKA is now available to download on our website or on HDX.

Insecurity Insight continuously updates data on aid workers killed, kidnapped or arrested (KKA). Updated data includes new and historic reports identified in open-sources and verified security incidents submitted by Aid in Danger partner agencies.

Past editions: 10-23 March 2021; 24 February - 9 March

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Cameroon

26 March 2021: In Ikata village, Southwest region, a group of armed men opened fire with automatic weapons on a UN two-vehicle convoy carrying seven staff members as it was conducting a monitoring mission to Munyende village, causing significant damage to the vehicles. Source: OCHA

Central African Republic

As reported on 06 April 2021: Update: Rebels belonging to the Coalition of Patriots for Change admitted that they attacked an OCHA convoy in Bakouma on 23 March for the reason that the convoy was carrying soldiers of the Central African Armed Forces. Source: HumAngle

Democratic Republic of the Congo

30 March 2021: In Butembo city, North Kivu province, youths intercepted a World Food Programme truck and attempted to search through its merchandise, suspecting it to be transporting military equipment. When officials, under pressure from the youths, searched the truck and found two military outfits apparently belonging to two military wives who were on board the truck, the youths attempted to burn the vehicle and its merchandise, resulting in armed clashes with police officials. Suspicions by locals of collaboration between UN organisations and local armed groups had been recently documented in a Social Media Monitoring report on the DRC following the recent murder of the Italian ambassador while travelling in a WFP convoy. Source: Actualité

Ethiopia

23 March 2021: Along the road between Mekele and Adigrat cities, Tigray region, three MSF staffers on a clearly marked MSF vehicle encountered what appeared to be the aftermath of an ambush of a military convoy by an armed group. Ethiopian soldiers at the scene stopped the MSF vehicle and two public transport minibuses. Whilst female passengers and their children were allowed to walk away, at least four men were executed. The MSF employees were allowed to leave the scene, until their vehicle was stopped again and their driver beaten and threatened with death. The team was eventually allowed to continue its journey to Mekele. Sources: Al Jazeera and MSF

24 March 2021: Between Asosa and Yaso, Benshangul-Gumaz region, the driver of a humanitarian vehicle was fatally shot by unidentified men. Source: ACLED

24 March 2021: In West Wellega, Oromia Region, an INGO national driver was shot dead after being ambushed by gunmen. Source: AWSD2

Sexual Violence in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region

This document by Insecurity insight analyses a sample of 36 reported incidents of sexual violence that occurred in Tigray region between November 2020 and March 2021. Among this sample, 106 women and girls were affected by sexual violence and at least 144 different perpetrators were involved. Access this data on HDX.

Kenya

03 April 2021: Between Marsabit and Laisamis towns, Marsabit county, gunmen attacked an ICRC convoy of four trucks after it transported humanitarian relief items to Ethiopia. Source: ICRC Nairobi Regional Delegation

Mali

As reported on 01 April 2021: Update: A body recently handed over to Malian authorities has been confirmed as that of a female Swiss Christian missionary who had been held hostage by Islamist militants since 2016. Source: BBC

Nigeria

As reported on 31 March 2021: In Borno state, potential attacks by ISWAP militants, coupled with the unavailability and unreliability of UNHAS flights, have prompted INGOs and NGOs to withdraw their staff across all LGAs. Source: Twitter

South Sudan

22 March 2021: In Yambio city and county, Western Equatoria state, the driver of a UNMISS vehicle was arrested by police after his car hit and killed a prison warder who was riding a bicycle at the Yambio market. Source: Eye Radio

05 April 2021: Between Western Equatoria and Bahr el Ghazal, an unspecified number of UN vehicles were set on fire and destroyed. Two of the drivers were killed. Source: WikiRumours

Sudan

05 April 2021: In Geneina city, West Darfur state, clashes between the Masalit and Arab tribes forced the suspension of all aid operations, and the cancellation of all humanitarian flights until the security situation is improved. Source: OCHA

03 April 2021: In Jebel Marra, Darfur state, a clearly marked MSF ambulance, travelling from Rokero to Al-Fasher Hospital was carjacked. The passengers, who included a pregnant woman, had all their belongings stolen and were left by the roadside. In response to the incident, MSF temporarily stopped all referrals to Al-Fasher hospital until they could guarantee the safety of patients and medical staff. Sources: MSF I and MSF II