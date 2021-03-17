Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 24 February-09 March 2021

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Central African Republic

February 2021: At least 49 security incidents against humanitarian workers or property were recorded throughout February by UN-OCHA, including one NGO staff member who was killed in Bambari town, Ouaka prefecture, and another who was kidnapped for ransom in Kaga-Bandoro,

Nana-Gribizi prefecture on undisclosed dates. The largest number of incidents were reported in Ouham prefecture. Theft, robberies and lootings represented 53% of incidents. Source: OCHA

Democratic Republic of the Congo

23 February 2021: In Mbuji Mayi city, Kasai-Oriental province, a male aid worker working with the Belgian INGO Enabel was killed in unknown circumstances by gunmen. The incident happened in the evening. Source: Election-Net

01 March 2021: At Lukongo village, Fizi territory, South Kivu province, five aid workers were reportedly abducted by an armed group. The perpetrators looted the aid workers’ goods and released the victims hours later following the intervention of the FARDC. Sources: Actualite I, Actualite II, ACLED1 , La Prunelle RDC and NRC

Ethiopia

As reported on 02 March 2021: In Tigray region, national and international sources on the ground reported looting of humanitarian supplies and the destruction of civilian infrastructure. Although more than 80 aid workers received clearances to enter the region after long delays in authorisation by the government, their permits are for short missions or only for personnel returning to Tigray. Permissions for needs assessment missions remained pending with the authorities. Source: OCHA

Mali

02 March 2021: In Dogo village, Youwarou cercle, Mopti region, three aid workers were abducted by unidentified perpetrators while on a mission in the locality. Source: Studio Tamani

Nigeria

01 March 2021: In Dikwa town and LGA, Borno State, as part of a targeted assault against the humanitarian community, ISWAP insurgents used explosives to breach the security of a UN Hub and then laid siege to the facility, forcing a group of 25 aid workers providing assistance to IDPs and guests to retreat to a fortified bunker. As they engaged in a fierce battle with troops, the perpetrators abducted at least than seven aid workers, and torched or destroyed the UN facility and hospitals run by NGOs. In response, humanitarian support to nearly 100,000 people was suspended. Sources: AFP, Barron’s, France 24, HumAngle I, HumAngle II, HumAngle III, Nigeria INGO Forum,

OCHA, Ripples Nigeria, Sahara Reporters I, Sahara Reporters II, Sahara Reporters III, Sahara Reporters IV, Solidarites, Twitter I and Twitter II