Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 21 October - 03 November 2020

Burkina Faso

23 October 2020: In the Sahel region, the volatile security situation - including armed groups engaging in targeted attacks on IDPs and civilians - has continued to create access issues for aid workers attempting to reach people in need of assistance. Source: ECHO

Central African Republic

27 October 2020: In Batangafo town, Ouham prefecture, violent altercations between two armed groups in and around the IDP camp in Batangafo has led 2,000 IDPs to seek refuge in the local Medecins san Frontieres hospital and another 700 in the MINUSCA compound. An unknown number of IDPs are also hiding in the bush. Humanitarian actors have also temporarily suspended their activities and some evacuated from Batangafo. Source: ECHO

Democratic Republic of the Congo

30 October 2020: In Kashasha village, Masisi territory, North Kivu province, one INGO aid worker was abducted by armed men. Source: ACLED

30 October 2020: Near Malinde village, Fizi territory, South Kivu province, two Congolese INGO aid workers, one Burundian refugee, and one Congolese contractor were kidnapped when their vehicle was ambushed by armed men dressed in military attire. Reportedly, the abductors demanded a ransom of 50,000 USD. Sources: Actualite, La Prunelle and SOS Medias

Ethiopia

03 November 2020: In western Oromia and other unnamed regions, increased security limitations imposed by Ethiopian authorities continued to prevent humanitarian partners from assessing needs and delivering assistance to communities affected by ethnic violence. Source: ECHO

Mozambique

26 October 2020: In Cabo Delgado province, the CIP (Center for Public Integrity) released a report denouncing the sexual abuse of displaced women in exchange for humanitarian aid in the north of the country. In the report, the NGO accused the government and the United Nations of complicity due to their silence in the matter. Source: Club of Mozambique

Nigeria

25 October 2020: In Damboa LGA, Borno state, crossfire from an attack by non-state armed groups against a government military camp damaged the water tanks and vehicles of NGO compounds. Source: ECHO