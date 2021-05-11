Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 21 April - 04 May 2021

01 January-23 March 2021 Aid Worker KKA is now available for download on our website or on HDX. Insecurity Insight continuously updates data on aid workers killed, kidnapped or arrested (KKA). Updated data includes new and historic reports identified in open-sources and verified security incidents submitted by Aid in Danger partner agencies. Past editions: 07-20 April; 24 March-06 April. Join our mailing list, follow us on Twitter and Facebook. Get in touch to report an incident or have additional information on an incident we have reported on.

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Ethiopia

Reported on 23 April 2021: In Tigray region, Eritrean troops looted food and supplies from humanitarian distribution points. Source: AFP

As reported on 23 April 2021: In Tigray region, Eritrean troops prohibited humanitarian organisations to distribute aid in multiple parts of the region, including Samre and Gijet towns, Debub Misraqawi zone. Source: AFP

Somalia

Reported on 08 April 2021: Insecurity caused by armed groups continues to restrict humanitarian access. Source: ECHO

South Sudan

24 April 2021: In Pibor county, Jonglei state, a South Sudanese aid worker was assaulted and injured during a robbery at an unspecified public location. Source: AWSD1

25 April 2021: Along the Waat-Bor road, Nyirol county, Eastern Bieh state, a South Sudanese aid worker travelling with his family in a commercial minibus was abducted and killed in an ambush by unknown perpetrators. Source: AWSD1

24 April 2021: In Jamjang county, Unity state, up to 20 youths stormed the IRC compound and attacked staff, resulting in multiple injuries. One aid worker was airlifted to a hospital in Juba. UN peacekeepers were deployed to the area to protect aid workers and prevent further violence. Sources: IRC and OCHA

28 April 2021: In Torit city, Eastern Equatoria state, a group of youths stormed one UN and one INGO compound and assaulted staff, many of them South Sudanese, prompting some humanitarian organisations to relocate their staff to safer areas and suspend their activities, including critical assistance related to health and nutrition. Sources: ECHO and OCHA

The above two incidents come amidst high levels of youth unemployment in the country, and claims - as noted in our previous News Brief - that humanitarian organisations discriminate against youths from specific ethnic groups in terms of job opportunities

03 May 2021: In Karic, Lakes state, a mobile medical team on route to Amongpiny was ambushed and assaulted by soldiers. An INGO health worker was injured. Source: AWSD1

Asia

Thailand

As reported on 29 April 2021: The Thai Government has proposed a new law that would require civil society organisations to register with the Interior Ministry, declare funding sources, and disclose financial reports. Critics have slammed the draft law, warning that it would allow authorities to restrict foreign funding for NGOs, prohibit their activities, render unregistered NGOs illegal, and jail their representatives. Source: DW

Europe

Ukraine

As reported on 23 April 2021: Restrictions on humanitarian access to non-government-controlled areas continue to impact the capacity of the UN and aid organisations. Source: UN News Middle East and North Africa

Syrian Arab Republic

As reported on 23 April 2021: At the Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing, along the Syria-Turkey border, capacity limitations continued to prevent the entry of hundreds of humanitarian convoys into Idlib governorate, resulting in long lines, long delays, and less aid relief to Syrians. The Bab al-Hawa crossing is the last of four border crossings into Syria which had been previously authorised by the UN Security Council to bring emergency aid into the country. The re-authorisation of the three previous crossings - from Turkey, Iraq and Jordan - were vetoed by Russia and China in 2020, leaving NGOs struggling to fill the gaps in supplies and staffing. In July 2021, the Security Council will again debate whether to re-authorise humanitarian cross-border aid through this route, with aid agencies around the world expressing concern that the last entry point to millions of Syrians reliant on humanitarian aid in opposition territory will be closed. Source: Devex

The Americas

Venezuela

Since 23 April 2021: In La Victoria city, José Félix Ribas municipality, Aragua state, aid agencies, with the exception of the Red Cross Movement, have been prevented from entering the area amidst attacks by the 10th Front of the ex-Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia targeting Venezuelan military forces. Source: ECHO