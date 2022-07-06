Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 18-31 May 2022

Safety, security and access incidents Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Cameroon

19 May 2022: Update: Two MSF staff who were arrested on 27 December have been provisionally released from prison. Two others remain detained. Source: MSF Western & Central Africa

Central African Republic

28 May 2022: In Moyenne-Sido locality, Ouham prefecture, a 46-year-old medicine dispenser from MSF was shot three times at his home by a member of the armed forces. The man died from his wounds hours later in the Kabo Hospital. Sources: MSF and MSF International

Democratic Republic of the Congo

22 May 2022: In North Kivu province, M23 militia forces launched targeted attacks against members of the Congolese army and UN peacekeepers. In response, a joint operation was launched to clear the area of M23 forces. Sources: Monitor and UN DGC

26 May 2022: In an unspecified village, near Mambasa town, Ituri province, members of the local community set ablaze a car belonging to Action Contre La Faim and threw stones at two other cars.

The perpetrators claimed that this attack did not specifically target the INGO. Staff were relocated to safety in Mambasa. Source: Action Contre La Faim

Mali

21 May 2022: In Guindegata village, Tombouctou region, suspected JNIM militants kidnapped two Malian aid workers from an INGO and a merchant along with their vehicle. All three victims were released on 22 May. Source: ACLED

19 May 2022: In Sikasso town, Sikasso region, gunmen robbed a computer, mobile phones, and cash from the home of a UN staff member. Source: ACLED

South Sudan

As reported on 20 May 2022: In Mundri West county, Western Equatoria state, MSF has pulled out from the Mundri Primary Health Care Centre since last month for unspecified reasons. Source:

Radio Tamazuj