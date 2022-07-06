Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 15-28 June 2022

Safety, security and access incidents Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Chad

06 June 2022: At Gaga Refugee Camp, Ouara region, Ouaddai region, an armed group stole vehicles belonging to the INGO International Relief and Development. Source: ACLED

Cameroon

As reported on 25 June 2022: In Mabanda suburb, Kumba town, Meme department, Southwest region, a team of MSF workers was stopped at a checkpoint and returned to Kumba, where it was quizzed for several hours by members of the gendarmerie brigade. The team was eventually allowed to return to Buea city, where it had obtained the permission to deliver medicine and medical equipment in Meme. Source: HumAngle

Mozambique

15 June 2022: In Ancuabe district, Cabo Delgado province, The Christian Council of Mozambique has suspended the channelling of humanitarian aid to displaced families in the region due to the insecurity in transporting goods following the terrorist attack that took place in Nanduli village last week. Source: Club of Mozambique

Nigeria

17 June 2022: In Monguno town and LGA, Borno state, ISWAP fighters abducted an unspecified number of aid workers and stole a vehicle belonging to the Damuli investment Company amid a wider attack in the area. Subsequently, the group falsely claimed that the aid workers and vehicle actually belonged to the ICRC. According to AWSD, three humanitarian workers were kidnapped from an organisation compound in Gana Ari. Sources: AWSD, ICRC in Nigeria and Zagazola

Uganda

02 June 2022: In Karamoja region, armed cattle hustlers ambushed and robbed a team of the World Food Programme, as it was heading for a field operation in Kotido district. As a result of this incident, UN staff who had suspended the use of escort vans while on the move due to presumed peace and security are now thinking of re-introducing such escorts. Source: Independent