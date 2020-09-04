Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 15-28 July 2020

Africa

Mali

21 July 2020: In Mopti region, a Malian aid worker was reportedly kidnapped by unknown perpetrators while traveling between Boni and Douentza towns. Information about the victim’s whereabouts is currently unknown. Source: AWSD 1

Niger: Correction: While there have been rumours that they were freed, the Nigerien aid workers from the Nigerien NGO Action and Impact Programme in the Sahel (APIS) - a partner of WFP - who were kidnapped on 24 June are still being held, according to personal communication, received on 21 July 2020.

Nigeria

22 July 2020: Near Maiduguri, Borno state, five humanitarian workers taken hostage on June 29th were executed by ISWAP, as shown in an unofficial video released by the group. Sources: Daily Platform, Eons Intelligence, ECHO, Humangle, Mimimefo Info I, Mimimefo Info II, Punch Nigeria, Sahara Reporters, Twitter I, Twitter II and Twitter III 24 July 2020: In Borno state, Boko Haram mounted a roadblock on the Monguno-Maiduguri road and fired at a vehicle belonging to an unspecified aid organisation. Source: ACLED 2

South Sudan

17 July 2020: In Juba, Central Equatoria state, a WFP warehouse was looted and a large amount of food taken. Sources: Twitter and WFP 18 July 2020: Near Jebel Thiik, Jur River county, Bahr el Ghazal state, a South Sudanese aid worker travelling in a private vehicle was kidnapped along with eight civilians by an armed group active in the area. The victim’s whereabouts are unknown. Source: AWSD 1 20 July 2020: In the Bentiu PoC site, Unity state, a UN South Sudanese staff member was walking back from the market when he was assaulted and injured in a robbery attempt. He was taken to a INGO clinic for treatment. Source: AWSD 1 22 July 2020: On the Budi-Kapoeta Road, Budi county, Eastern Equatoria state, a UN agency convoy was ambushed by unidentified perpetrators in an armed robbery. One staff member sustained gunshot injuries and was evacuated to Juba. Source: AWSD 1