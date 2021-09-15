Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 11 - 24 August 2021

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Ethiopia

As reported on 10 August 2021: In Tigray region, UNHCR was able to reach the Mai Aini and Adi Harush Camps for Eritrean refugees, to which access had been restricted since 13 July. However, passage to other refugee camps remained blocked. Source: UN News

Asia

Afghanistan

09 August 2021: At Khoja Lakan village, Paghman district, Kabul province, the director of an NGO all-girls school was abducted from his residence by Taliban militants. He was held for two days and tortured due to his work with the organisation. He was released on August 11. As a result, women's and girl's programmes have been suspended indefinitely. Source: AWSD1

As reported on 14 August 2021: In Herat city and province, humanitarian organisations began evacuating their staff from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of Herat and Ghazni city.

Source: The New Arab

17 August 2021: As the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, several European countries, including Germany, Finland and Sweden, announced the suspension of their humanitarian and development assistance to the country. Source: The New Arab

Bangladesh

As reported on 17 August 2021: The Bangladeshi Government is set to finalise national guidance on monitoring funding for NGOs from foreign sources, paving the way for the implementation of a 2016 law which demands government approval for all NGO projects implemented in-country.

Source: New Age

Middle East and North Africa

Syrian Arab Republic

30 July 2021: In Daraa governorate, following the closure of the Saraya crossing point to all traffic, water and electricity supplies for the UNRWA Camp for Palestinian refugees have been completely cut off, leaving food and medicine supplies depleted. Source: The New Arab