Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 10-23 March 2021

01 January-09 March 2021 Aid Worker KKA is now available to download on our website or on HDX. Data from this News Brief will be released as a separate alert on Tuesday 06 April.

Insecurity Insight continuously updates data on aid workers killed, kidnapped or arrested (KKA). Updated data includes new and historic reports identified in open-sources and verified security incidents submitted by Aid in Danger partner agencies.

Past editions: 24 February-09 March; 10-23 February and 27 January-09 February

Safety, security and access incidents Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Central African Republic

18 March 2021: In Kabo town, Ouham prefecture, one INGO national aid worker was reportedly shot and injured by a member of the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC). Source: AWSD

23 March 2021: In Bakouma sub-prefecture, Mbomou prefecture, heavily armed CPC fighters attacked a nine vehicle OCHA aid convoy as it was conducting an evaluation mission, seizing seven vehicles. After forcing those on board into the remaining two vehicles, the perpetrators demanded that the aid workers return to Bangassou. Source: HumAngle

Ethiopia

23 March 2021: On the road between Mekele and Adigrat cities, Tigray region, an INGO Ethiopian driver was beaten with the back of a gun by Ethiopian Armed Forces who threatened to kill him after stopping the clearly marked INGO car he was travelling in. The driver along with his colleagues, had earlier witnessed the extrajudicial killing of at least four men who were dragged off public buses and executed by soldiers after they were separated from women travelling on the bus who were allowed to walk away. Source: MSF

Vigil InSight Situation Report: Allegations of widespread sexual violence and other violence against civilians highlight still precarious access situation in Tigray with elections looming and violence continuing. This document provides an analysis of the current situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia and the implications for aid agencies working in the area.

Mozambique

17 March 2021: In Palma city, Cabo Delgado province, beneficiaries were injured during a food distribution when Mozambican Defense and Security Forces (FDS) members opened fire on the crowd. The beneficiaries claimed the officers distributing food - who were allocated by the government in partnership with WFP - were prioritising their families and acquaintances, while demanding payment for medical supplies. The food distribution was suspended. Sources: Carta de Mozambique and Club of Mozambique

Vigil InSight Alert: Palma: Reports of gunfire in the vicinity of Palma town will see increasing numbers of IDPs, and likely further targeting of aid and commercial projects. Analysis, prediction, and mitigation measures.

Nigeria

01-02 March 2021: In Dikwa town, Borno state, ISWAP militants torched a UN humanitarian hub, the Dikwa Hospital and a military base as part of a wider assault in the area. At least six civilians died in crossfire. Source: AFP

14 March 2021: In Damasak Mobbar LGA, Yobe state, an aid worker was killed by a stray bullet amid fighting between the Nigerian Army and ISWAP fighters. Source: Eons Intelligence

South Sudan

14 March 2021: In Thonoum Payam, Unity state, a South Sudanese NGO aid worker was shot and injured at a public location by an unidentified individual over a personal dispute. Source:

14 March 2021: In Gumuruk county, Boma state, a South Sudanese NGO aid worker was shot and injured when his commercial vehicle was ambushed by gunmen as he returned to his duty station. Source: AWSD

15 March 2021: Update: In Renk county, Upper Nile state, aid organisations resumed operations following a hiatus of more than five months since some NGO facilities were set ablaze by youths demanding jobs. Source: Radio Tamazuj

Sudan

13 March 2021: In Manashawi area, Mershing locality, South Darfur state, unidentified perpetrators vandalised and looted the base of the UNAMID. Source: Dabanga Sudan