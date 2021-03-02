Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 10-23 February 2021

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Central African Republic

08 February 2021: Update: In Bangui, a humanitarian convoy composed of 14 trucks, including nine operated by the WFP, reached the capital after a 50-day blockade by rebels in neighbouring Cameroon. Source: Al Jazeera

15-16 February 2021: In Bambari city, Ouaka prefecture, bullets and explosives from violent clashes hit an MSF medical tent, wounding at least eight women and nine children. Sources: MSF and MSF Canada

Democratic Republic of the Congo

22 February 2021: Near Goma city, North Kivu province, a UN World Food Programme convoy consisting of two WFP vehicles was ambushed by armed assailants, resulting in the death of the Italian ambassador to the DRC, an Italian military police guard, and a WFP driver. An UN agency country director was also critically injured. The delegation was en route to a WFP school feeding programme in Rutshuru territory when the incident took place. Sources: Al Jazeera I, Al Jazeera II, AWSD1 , BBC, La Repubblica, Mirage News, The Guardian and WFP See page three for the latest Vigil InSight analysis on this incident.

Nigeria

20 February 2021: Update: In a video released by Boko Haram, a Nigerian UNHCR employee abducted on January 02 along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road by the insurgents was shown pleading with the UNHCR to secure his freedom. Source: Today

Somalia

As reported on 20 February 2021: In Mogadishu, military personnel barred three doctors and staff of the free emergency provider Aamin Ambulance from conducting medical evacuations for victims of gunshot wounds, following an ambush of opposition protesters. Source: Goobjoog News 31 January 2021: In Mogadishu, a male NRC aid worker was killed during indiscriminate attacks.

Source: NRC

South Sudan

30 January 2021: Near Bentiu city, Upper Nile state, unidentified perpetrators shot and killed a South Sudanese aid worker of the NGO Joint Aid Management, as he was returning from his work.

Source: Eye Radio

14 February 2021: Between Rumbek Centre and Rumber North, Lakes state, gunmen attacked a vehicle carrying a polio vaccination team and supplies from Rumbrek centre to Malek, killing at least three aid workers and wounding four more. One health worker is reportedly missing. The vehicle was hired by the Lakes’ State Ministry of Health and was carrying communication material to sensitise the population about polio vaccination, as well as polio vaccines and packs, as part of the second round of vaccination since an outbreak in September last year. The incident occurred during clashes between armed pastoralists in the Mabor area. Sources: ECHO and Eye Radio 18 February 2021: In Koch town, Northern Liech state, a male NGO contractor driver was shot and injured by unknown perpetrators. The attack is not believed to be related to his NGO affiliation.

Source: AWSD

20 February 2021: Near Leka village, 3km from Bunj town, Upper Nile state, a male NGO staff member was retrieving his cows from a grazing area when a group of youths reportedly affiliated with the SPLA-IO seriously beat and seriously injured him. Source: AWSD1