Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 1-14 July 2020

Africa

Cameroon

09 July 2020: Near Kumba city, Meme department, South West region, a Cameroonian volunteer community health worker employed by MSF was kidnapped and killed. An Ambazonian separatist group fighting government forces in the region first claimed responsibility in a video circulating on social media, before a denial from the political branch of the independence movement in exile. In the video, the aid worker was accused by these fighters of “being a spy in the pay of the government”. Sources: Barrons, Mimi Mefo Info, MSF and RFI

Central African Republic

13 July 2020: In the Gedze area, Nana-Mambere prefecture, a MINUSCA convoy was ambushed by the Return, Reclamation and Rehabilitation (3R) armed group. A Rwandan Peacekeeper was killed and two others were wounded. Central African authorities and 14 armed groups, which included 3R, signed the ‘Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation’, a deal to end the conflict, in February 2019. Sources: GardaWorld and UN

Democratic Republic of the Congo

03-04 July 2020: In Ziralo town, Kalehe territory, South Kivu province, armed men looted the Kusisa health centre, reportedly supported by MSF. The perpetrators tied up the guard and stole the hospital’s only respirator. Two civilians, a woman and her child, were injured during the event.

Mali

06 July 2020: In Ansongo town and cercle, Gao region, two IRC aid workers were kidnapped by two gunmen. Both were released on July 9. Source: Bamadi and Mali Actu 06 July 2020: In Kidal region, a MINUSMA vehicle hit a landmine, injuring three peacekeepers.

07 July 2020: In Tessalit commune and cercle, Kidal region, 16 projectiles of unidentified origin fell outside the MINUSMA base housing Malian and French personnel, causing no damages or injuries. Source: Le Figaro

Niger

01 July 2020: Update: In Bossey Bangou village, Makalondi rural community, Torodi department,

Tillaberi region, nine Nigerien aid workers from the Nigerien NGO Action and Impact Programme in the Sahel (APIS) - a partner of WFP - kidnapped on 24 June were reportedly released on 1 July.

Nigeria

02 July 2020: In Damasak town, Mobbar Local Government Area, Borno state, a UN Humanitarian Air Service helicopter was hit by bullets during an attack on the town by Boko Haram militants, which killed two civilians including a five-year-old child. Several others were injured and the helicopter sustained serious damage. No aid workers were on board at the time and crew members were all safe. The UN requested a suspension of helicopter flights in the northeast to allow for the security situation to be reassessed. Sources: ABC, HumAngle, Nkiruka Nistoran,

South Sudan

02 July 2020: In Duk Pauel, Duk county, Jonglei state, a male NGO aid worker was reportedly killed in a cattle raid while grazing their cattle.Source: AWSD

13 July 2020: In Juba, an INGO hired taxi driver was ambushed by three men who claimed he was involved in a road safety accident (RSA) the previous day. Upon denial, the perpetrators assaulted the driver with a pistol handle, robbed him, and ordered him to leave the area. The staff member received medical treatment for his injuries.Source: AWSD

13 July 2020: In Pajut town, Duk county, Jonglei state, an unidentified armed group attacked an area where INGO staff were providing healthcare and nutrition services to community members, mostly women and children. Upon hearing gunfire, beneficiaries fled in fear and the perpetrators opened fire on them, killing two South Sudanese aid workers and four civilians. Sources: OCHA and Radio Tamazuj

Sudan

13 July 2020: In Kadugli city, on the road between Merta and Kalba districts, South Kordofan state, an armed man opened fire on a vehicle belonging to UNISFA, killing a peacekeeper on board. The perpetrator escaped. Source: Dabanga