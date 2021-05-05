Aid in Danger Bi-Weekly News Brief, 07-20 April 2021

01 January-23 March 2021 Aid Worker KKA is now available for download on our website or on HDX.

Insecurity Insight continuously updates data on aid workers killed, kidnapped or arrested (KKA). Updated data includes new and historic reports identified in open-sources and verified security incidents submitted by Aid in Danger partner agencies.

Past editions: 24 March-06 April; 10-23 March 2021

Join our mailing list, follow us on Twitter and Facebook. Get in touch to report an incident or have additional information on an incident we have reported on.

Safety, security and access incidents

Incidents of threats and violence affecting aid workers and aid delivery.

Africa

Central African Republic

07 April 2021: In the outskirts of Bocaranga city, Ouham Pende prefecture, an INGO team was kidnapped by Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) rebels. Three staff members were assaulted and had their phone and cash stolen. The perpetrators pepper-sprayed the driver’s eyes. The team was released a few hours later. Source: ACLED and Corbeau News

Ethiopia

Vigil InSight Situation Report: Unrest in Amhara region will continue, especially around the Oromo Special Zone and the North Shoa area, with clashes and attacks escalating before national elections in June. Analysis, predictions and mitigation measures for aid organisations available here.

Kenya

08 April 2021: Update: A high court temporarily blocked the closure of the Dadaab Refugee Camp, Garissa county, and Kakuma Refugee Camp, Turkana county. UNHCR was given a 14-day ultimatum to present a plan and timeline within which to close it. Source: Radio Tamazuj

Mali

02 April 2021: In Aguelhok commune and village, Tessalit cercle, Kidal region, around 100 Islamist insurgents launched an attack — involving mortar fire, an attempted car bomb, and then a direct assault — against a MINUSMA base, killing four peacekeepers and injuring several others. Peacekeepers repelled the attack, which lasted around three hours and killed around 20 perpetrators. Source: Reuters

Mozambique

02 April 2021: In Palma town and district, Cabo Delgado province, in the midst of a deteriorating security situation resulting from clashes between IS-affiliated insurgents and the military, WFP suspended its evacuation flights from the area for people affected by violence. However, flights transporting aid workers and food continued. Source: Reuters

10 April 2021: At Chuiba beach, near Pemba town, Cabo Delgado province, a UN vehicle with staff onboard was fired at by soldiers in an area controlled by the Mozambican military as the vehicle sped off in order to avoid stopping at the checkpoint. No casualties were reported. Source: ACLED

Niger

13 April 2021: In Gamari village, Diffa department and region, following a series of assaults in the neighbouring Nigerian town of Damask, ISWAP fighters gathered villagers and warned them not to accept any humanitarian aid from NGOs, and to refrain from hosting any Damask IDPs. (See incident dated Since 10 April 2021 under Nigeria) Source: New Age

Nigeria

02 April 2021: In Jigalta village, along the Maiduguri-Gajiram-Monguno road, Guzmala LGA, Borno state, Boko Haram attacked a convoy of Borno State Resettlement and Relief Committee officials, as the latter were returning from a routine distribution activity for IDPs in the town of Banga. Nigerian troops escorting the convoy engaged the perpetrators and killed eight, whilst the other militants fled. Two soldiers sustained injuries. Source: Eons Intelligence

Since 10 April 2021: In Damask town, Mobbar LGA, Borno state, a fire lit on an INGO facility by ISWAP fighters spread to a nearby UN hub housing several INGOs. The offices of three other INGOs as well as warehouses containing relief supplies, were looted and set ablaze. Five INGO employees managed to escape unharmed, but their guesthouse was set on fire amid house-to-house searches. Vehicles used for aid deliveries were also destroyed. An estimated 65,000 people largely dependent on aid have fled into neighbouring Niger for safety. Sources: Council on Foreign Relations, Eons Intelligence, HumAngle, New Age, NRC I, NRC II and Star Tribune

10 April 2021: Near Lafia town, Lafia LGA, Nasarawa state, a Director General of a humanitarian organisation who is also an ambassador was attacked by armed individuals while on his way to Lafia. The victim reportedly managed to escape. Source: ACLED

South Sudan

As reported on 12 April 2021: In Torit city and county, Eastern Equatoria state, youths from the Monyiemiji Forum alleged that many qualified young people have been deliberately denied employment opportunities by LNGOs, INGOs, UN agencies, community-based organisations and civil society organisations for reasons of tribalism. The group demanded an assessment and evaluation of the employment policy of all organisations in the state. Source: Radio Tamazuj

Sudan

Between 03 and 05 April 2021: In Hay Al Jabal and Al Jamarik neighbourhoods, Geneina city, West Darfur state, clashes between Massalit and Arab tribesmen forced the UN to instruct its staff to remain at home. All humanitarian activities implemented by over 25 organisations were suspended, and humanitarian flights were cancelled. Source: OCHA

Asia

Myanmar

This new report highlights 109 incidents of violence against health workers, facilities and transport in Myanmar between 11 February and 12 April 2021. Health workers were arrested, injured and killed, and hospitals raided and occupied by Tatmadaw soldiers or associated police forces. Read the full report. Download the dataset.

Europe

Germany

10 April 2021: In Vogtland region, unidentified perpetrators spray-painted the term ‘mörder (killer)’ on a German Red Cross mobile clinic. Source: Rotes Kreuz Sachsen

Middle East and North Africa

Syrian Arab Republic

07 April 2021: The US Treasury Department issued guidance clarifying that sanctions imposed on Syrian Government officials under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act do not include humanitarian assistance provided by NGOs. Sources: The New Arab I and The New Arab II

17 April 2021: In Deir-Ez-Zor governorate, unidentified perpetrators shot and killed two Syrian men volunteering for the LNGOs Al-Birr and Al-Ihsan Ras Al-Ain as they were returning from a humanitarian mission. Source: OCHA

Yemen

As reported on 13 April 2021: Restrictions imposed by the Saudi-led Coalition continue to interfere, delay and block commercial goods and humanitarian supplies shipped to Yemeni ports. A group of US lawmakers called on the US Government to persuade Saudi Arabia to end the blockade. Source: The New Arab

The Americas

United States of America

07 April 2021: The US Government restored aid to the UNRWA to a tune of USD150 million, which the Trump administration had severed, prompting the Israeli Ambassador to the US to claim that the UNRWA should not exist in its current format, as education provided by UN-backed schools reportedly include incitement against Israel. Source: The New Arab